Filipinos to celebrate Bonifacio Day with ceremony and protest

BONIFACIO DAY. Workers from the Manila City Hall Engineering Department clean the bust of Andres Bonifacio along C.M. Recto Avenue on November 29, 2022, in preparation of the observance of Bonifacio Day on November 30.

Labor activist Wilson Fortaleza says the fight for labor rights is also Andres Bonifacio's struggle 'under new conditions'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos across the country will commemorate the 159th birth anniversary of revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio on Wednesday, November 30.

It will be the first commemoration of Bonifacio’s life led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who will lead the flag raising and wreath-laying ceremonies in Caloocan City, at Bonifacio’s shrine there.

Joining Marcos will be National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Chairperson Rene Escalante, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, Caloocan Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan, and Caloocan Congressman Oscar Malapitan, among other personalities.

While the Philippine government will lead more solemn ceremonies honoring the writer and revolutionary figure, progressive groups will hold protests across the country.

And for activists, Bonifacio would have supported the right to protest for important causes.

Wilson Fortaleza of Partido Manggagawa (PM) said Bonifacio’s struggle for independence and social justice “should be reinterpreted by today’s workers and the youth to understand the challenges of the situation.”

“Bonifacio has a clear concept of ‘kaginhawahan’ which to him can only be achieved under conditions of freedom and solidarity, conditions we enjoyed prior to colonization,” Fortaleza said, referring to the spirit of the Katipunan, described by Bonifacio as Kapatiran, Kabutihang-Loob, Kaginhawaan, Kalayaan (brotherhood, empathy, comfort, freedom).

“We vow to pursue Bonifacio’s struggle under new conditions. Workers fight for wage hikes, secure jobs and labor rights to defend their living conditions,” the labor rights activist said.

Progressive group Anakbayan is planning to hold a protest at 9 am in Plaza Miranda, before making their way to Liwasang Bonifacio by 10 am and Mendiola by 10:45 am. The protest will call for national democracy, the increase of wages, and the lowering of the price of goods.

In Cebu, left-leaning organizations will hold joint protests from Plaza Independencia to Colon starting at 9 am.

For LGBTQI+ advocate and content creator Mela Habijan, other advocates can learn from Bonifacio’s heroism in pursuing gender equality rights in the Philippines.

“Bonifacio’s story of heroism lies in his desire to free his fellows from oppression and discrimination,” Habijan said.

“He did not see himself as powerless, but rather a person worthy of the right to liberty and respect from others. No matter how tough and dangerous the fight was, he dared to pursue it. And this is what LGBTQIA+ people like me should emulate as we also fight for equality and human rights in the Philippines,” she added.

Public historian Xiao Chua says while it’s correct to celebrate Bonifacio’s bravery and heroism, it’s important for Filipinos today to also view him as someone who knew how to love, and showed Filipinos how to do the same.

“Lagi nating sinasabi na si Andres Bonifacio ay atapang-a-tao. Laban lang siya ng laban. Tama naman, pero, tinuruan niya rin tayong umibig (We always say that Andres Bonifacio was a brave person. He always fights. That’s correct, but he also taught us to love),” Chua said.

Bonifacio’s most well-known poem, Pag-ibig sa Tinubuang Lupa (Love of the Motherland), talked about fighting for the country as an expression of love.

Cebu-based academic Laila Labajo, who teaches at the University of San Carlos, said that amid challenges of difficult social and economic conditions the average Filipino faces today, everyone can learn from Bonifacio’s dedication to fighting for justice.

“Bonifacio’s story is very relevant to all Filipinos… It will inspire people to be humbly fighting for what is right and just. It will instill heroism and nationalism. That even in limited resources and very challenging times, Filipinos should rise up for self, others and for our country. Nothing will substitute with honesty, integrity and love of country,” Labajo said. – Rappler.com