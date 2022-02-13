Majority of Filipinos choose health but preference grows for love, money

A Social Weather Stations survey conducted in December 2021 finds that 57% would choose health over love and money, down from December 2019's 70%

MANILA, Philippines – For majority of Filipinos, health is more important than love or money, a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey found.

The SWS survey results, released a day ahead of Valentine’s Day on Sunday, February 13, showed that 57% of respondents would choose health over love and money if they had to pick just one.

But the number of Filipinos who prefer health decreased by 13 percentage points in December 2021, from December 2019’s 70%.

The survey conducted last December 12 to 16 also found that 31% would choose love, an 8-percentage-point increase from 23%.

Meanwhile, 11% would choose money, 4 percentage points higher than 7%.

Preferences of women, men

SWS also found that a big majority of women respondents would choose health.

Results show that 60% of women prefer health over love and money, compared to 54% of men who said they’d choose the same.

But the latest numbers are lower than December 2019. Women who chose health fell by 12 percentage points from 72%, and for men, 13 percentage points from 67%.

Those who prefer love or money over health, meanwhile, grew. Among women, those who chose love grew from 20% in December 2019 to 29% in December 2021, while those who chose money rose to 11% from 7%.

Among men, those who prefer love increased to 34% from 26%, while those who picked money doubled to 12% from 6%.

Happy with love lives

Majority of Filipinos are pleased with their love lives, too.

SWS survey results show that 53% said their love lives are “very happy,” a percentage point lower than December 2019’s 54%. Nearly a third or 28% of respondents said “it could be happier,” four points lower from 32%.

Meanwhile, 18% said they “do not have a love life,” or four points higher than December 2019’s 14%.

The SWS survey was conducted via face-to-face interviews with 1,440 Filipinos aged 18 years old and above nationwide. The sampling error margins were ±2.6% for national percentages and ±5.2% for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. – Rappler.com