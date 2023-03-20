93% of Filipinos hopeful the worst of COVID-19 crisis is over – SWS

Children age 5 to 17 years-old are inoculated during the 'Bakunahang Bayan,' a three-day COVID-19 nationwide vaccination of the Department of Health, at Tondo Foreshore Health Center in Manila on December 5, 2022.

A big majority or 78% of Filipinos, however, 'still worried about catching COVID-19,' says the Social Weather Stations

MANILA, Philippines – Almost all or 93% of the respondents in a national survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) in December 2022 said they were “hopeful that the worst of the COVID-19 crisis is behind us.”

A big majority or 78% of the 1,200 adult Filipinos (18 years old and above) surveyed by the SWS from December 10-14 2022, though said they were “still worried about catching COVID-19.”

The SWS said that since December 2021, large majorities of Filipinos have said the coronavirus pandemic was behind us.

The Fourth Quarter 2022 non-commissioned SWS survey used face-to-face interviews nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. The sampling error margin was ±2.8% for national percentages.

The area estimates were weighted by the Philippine Statistics Authority medium-population projections for 2022 to obtain the national estimates.

The two questions asked were:

Alin po sa mga ito ang naglalarawan sa inyong nararamdaman tungkol sa krisis ng COVID-19 sa Pilipinas? – Sa tingin po ninyo: Lumipas na ang pinakamalala o mas lalala pa ito? (Which of the following best describes your feelings about the COVID-19 crisis in the Philippines? Do you think: The worst is behind us, or the worst is yet to come?)

Kayo ba ay nababahala o hindi nababahala na kayo o sinoman sa inyong pamilya ay magakakasakit ng COVID-19? Kayo ba ay: Lubos na nababahala, medyo na nababahala, nababahala ng kaunti, o hindi nababahala? (Are you worried or not worried that you or someone in your immediate family might catch the COVID-19? Are you: Worried a great deal, somewhat worried, worried a little, or not worried?).

– Rappler.com