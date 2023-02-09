At least 2 Filipinos hurt in Turkey quake – embassy

SEARCHING THROUGH RUBBLE. People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023.

The Philippine embassy says it is doing its best to account for over 200 Filipinos in affected regions in Turkey

MANILA, Philippines – At least two Filipinos were hurt in the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey, the Philippine embassy in Turkey confirmed on Thursday, February 9.

“The Embassy continuously receives a steady stream of confirmed and unconfirmed reports of Filipinos experiencing varying degrees of distress. These included two confirmed reports or injured Filipinos, who are now recovered,” the embassy said in a statement.

“We are continuing to utilize our invaluable network of Filipino community leaders from across the country to get in touch with those in need, such as four Filipinos that the team evacuated from Adana to the safer city of Mersin,” it added.

The embassy said that there are 248 Filipinos in affected regions in Turkey, based on consular records, and that it is trying to account for all of them, a process that may take days.

The Philippines earlier sent an inter-agency disaster response team to Turkey. – Rappler.com