Filipinos in Gaza face difficult choice: Flee or leave behind Palestinian family

Thousands of families wait at the border between Egypt and Gaza, in hopes of a humanitarian corridor to let aid in and refugees out

MANILA, Philippines – After over a week of fearing for their lives then making a daring journey to the border between Gaza and Egypt, Filipinos in the war-torn Palestinian enclave face the most difficult choice yet: return to the Philippines without their Palestinian spouses or stay and face the threat of airstrikes and a looming a ground assault.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega, who handles migrant welfare, said in a Tuesday, October 17 interview on state-run PTV 4 that some 78 Filipinos already at Rafah Crossing, or the border between Gaza and Egypt. The Rafah crossing is the only point where foreign nationals, including Gazans who hold foreign passports, can flee the area, should a humanitarian corridor be finally brokered among Egypt, Hamas, and Israel.

“Piili [sila] kung maiiwan sila sa Gaza dahil ayaw nila iwan asawa nila… or uuwi na sila sa Pilipinas,” said De Vega, explaining that Palestinians will not be allowed to exit through that crossing.

(They will have to choose to stay in Gaza because they do not want to leave their spouses behind, or go home to the Philippines.)

Filipinos in Gaza are multi-generational – Filipino women who are married to Palestinians, their children, and grandchildren. De Vega said all the paperwork for the 135 or so Filipinos in Gaza have already been prepared by Philippine officials from the embassies of Cairo and Amman. The DFA hopes the paperwork would be enough, and that officials are the border would not cast doubt over the identities of the Filipino-Arab children and grandchildren of Filipinas in Gaza.

Any Filipino national who exits the crossing cannot stay in Egypt and must fly back to the Philippines, said De Vega.

Days after Israel urged Gazans to flee its northernmost areas, parties involved have yet to agree on the terms of a humanitarian corridor that would allow aide to enter and foreign nationals to flee. This, despite a promise from the US that a humanitarian corridor would be agreed on.

A humanitarian corridor involves not just a physical space but an agreement from two warring sides on the cessation of hostilities. In the case of the Rafah crossing, Egypt must also agree to the terms of the humanitarian corridor, since it would be processing refugees from Gaza.

Speaking from the border of the Gaza at the Rafah crossing, the International Committee of the Red Cross’s head of the sub-delegation in Gaza William Schomburg said the situation in Gaza was worser than it always has been.

“Today, civilians across Gaza lack food, electricity, and water in order for families to be able to meet their basic needs. Hospitals are rapidly running out of supplies and are facing increasingly difficult conditions under which they need to function. The International Committee of the Red Cross, the ICRC, stands ready to meet the needs of Gazan communities. However, in order for us to be able to do this, we need safety, security, and supplies,” he said in a clip that was distributed to the media.

At least 17 Filipinos are set to arrive in Manila on Wednesday, October 18, from Tel Aviv with a handful more arriving in succeeding days. Only a handful of Filipinos living in Israel have signed up for repatriation. – Rappler.com