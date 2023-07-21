Inflation remains top issue for Filipinos online ahead of Marcos’ 2nd SONA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler asks social media users about the issues and policies they hope Marcos would address in his second State of the Nation Address

MANILA, Philippines – In his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. promised to help the Philippines bounce back from a global pandemic and rising prices of basic goods. Ahead of his second SONA on Monday, July 24, Filipinos are still waiting for him to deliver on those pledges.

Rappler asked social media users about the issues and policies they hope Marcos would address in his second SONA, with the economy remaining as a top concern of Filipinos online.

Social media users lamented the high prices of basic goods, even with the inflation rate cooling down for five straight months to 5.4% in June.

Filipinos are also concerned about the price of fuel. According to data from the Department of Energy as of July 18, gasoline prices increased by P7.55 per liter, year-to-date. Meanwhile, diesel and kerosene decreased by P0.85 and P3.70 per liter, respectively.

Where is the P20/kilo rice?

Facebook user Bernadita Lerio echoed the suggestion for Marcos to appoint a “full-time” agriculture secretary who would focus on his promise of attaining food sufficiency for Filipinos. Marcos has been the concurrent agriculture secretary since he assumed office.

Others asked Marcos about the progress on his campaign promise to bringing the price of rice to P20 per kilo, which he is attempting to achieve through the Kadiwa Program.

Other issues

Filipinos online also hoped for a salary hike and more benefits for government employees. Metro Manila’s wage board recently approved a P40 increase in the minimum daily wage for workers in the capital region which labor groups said is not enough to cover the increase in the prices of basic goods.

Facebook user Carlos Mendoza hoped that Marcos would “strengthen the government’s resolve to protect the country’s sovereignty, especially in the West Philippine Sea.”

Overpriced priorities?

Some users questioned Marcos’ ability to fulfill his promises by poking fun on what they called the Marcos administration’s “overpriced” rebranding projects, referring to the controversial “Love the Philippines” slogan and the new Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation logo. (RELATED: [QUIZ] Guess who? Names that dominated the headlines during Marcos Year 1)

Others poked fun at his foreign trips as president, and asked for his schedule of overseas trips.

What other issues would you like Marcos to address in this year's SONA?