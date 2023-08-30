‘Uwi na po kayo’: Netizens mourn passing of veteran journalist Mike Enriquez

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos online shared their fond memories of the late veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez, who died on Tuesday, August 29, at 71 years old.
While the cause of his death was not disclosed, Enriquez has had a kidney transplant and a heart bypass in past years.
Enriquez, who was a journalist for over 50 years, has been the face of multiple news programs such as Saksi, Imbestigador, and 24 Oras since his TV debut in 1998.
He was also the consultant of GMA’s radio operations group, and was the president of Radio GMA Network Inc. (RGMA).
GMA Network, his home station, said in a statement that his dedication to journalism “will serve as an inspiration to all.”
Some social media users said that they felt as if they “lost a family member,” as Enriquez’s iconic voice has been an important part of their household while they were growing up.
Other netizens talked about how they looked up to Enriquez because of his journalistic prowess, something that inspired them to pursue endeavors related to journalism.
Enriquez was also remembered for his punchlines, such as “excuse me po,” “uuwi na po ako,” and “hindi ko kayo tatantanan.”
‘When professionalism meets grief’
Several individuals also extended their condolences to broadcast journalist Mel Tiangco, who was Enriquez’s long-time co-anchor in 24 Oras.
Tiangco was seen wiping her tears as she announced Enriquez’s death during the August 29 newscast of the television program. Netizens lauded her for keeping her composure despite having to deliver such unfortunate news.
On the official announcement
Some users criticized social media pages that spread the word about Enriquez’s death before it was even announced by GMA Network on Tuesday evening, August 29.
“It’s a breach of etiquette and napaka walang class and respeto ang pangunahan ang mga taong namatayan,” one said. (It’s a breach of etiquette, not classy, and disrespectful to announce one’s death before the bereaved family does.)
Others urged fellow netizens to refrain from posting Enriquez’s bloopers on social media as a form of respect to him and his bereaved family.
–Rappler.com
