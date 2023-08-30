‘Uwi na po kayo’: Netizens mourn passing of veteran journalist Mike Enriquez

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Many social media users say that the broadcast journalist’s iconic voice has been an important part of their childhood

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos online shared their fond memories of the late veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez, who died on Tuesday, August 29, at 71 years old.

While the cause of his death was not disclosed, Enriquez has had a kidney transplant and a heart bypass in past years.

Enriquez, who was a journalist for over 50 years, has been the face of multiple news programs such as Saksi, Imbestigador, and 24 Oras since his TV debut in 1998.

He was also the consultant of GMA’s radio operations group, and was the president of Radio GMA Network Inc. (RGMA).

GMA Network, his home station, said in a statement that his dedication to journalism “will serve as an inspiration to all.”

Some social media users said that they felt as if they “lost a family member,” as Enriquez’s iconic voice has been an important part of their household while they were growing up.

feels like i lost a close family member?? i have been watching 24 oras since i was a kid up to now. watching his dzbb radio show every morning delivering news and witty remarks



rest in paradise to one & only imbestigador, kapuso mike enriquez 🫵☝️♥️pic.twitter.com/ZUKj3L3JfN — cherry (@sourkhrym) August 29, 2023

Its like losing your lolo —- rest in peace Sir Mike Enriquez. Thank you for bringing news the way filipinos would easily understand. Thank you for the hundreds of "excuse me po" and "di ko kayo tatantanan" which is part of our childhood. Thank you. — Cheescuits (@cheescuits) August 29, 2023

You can see how hard Mel Tiangco was holding back her tears. This is just sad. I remember waking up to my Mom listening to Mike Enriquez delivering news thru the radio during my elementary days. No journalist has affected me as much as this one. Truly iconic. pic.twitter.com/d2O3mzMQ2p — Bons (@bona9212) August 29, 2023

feels like watching my childhood slowly reduce into a television blur. rest in peace mr. mike enriquez 🕊️ https://t.co/OO2fZceje4 — abi (@aabgiils) August 29, 2023

SKL I used to impersonate Mike Enriquez. He was iconic. Had his own style, personality. People joked we were look-a-like. No matter how “noisy” he was, we respect him. He was one of the few who gave attention and attended the first #GandinganAwards, in 2007. He is unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/MELq5rEF2c — Mark Lester del Mundo Chico (@IamCHKO) August 29, 2023

Mike Enriquez was a constant to me growing up. Hearing his adlibs as an anchor was as normal as hearing my Mama's voice calling out for dinner. And now he's just gone, which makes me realize everything has to end at some point.



All the respect to him and his legacy as an anchor. — penguesem 🐧 (@shaneiIalemania) August 29, 2023

Other netizens talked about how they looked up to Enriquez because of his journalistic prowess, something that inspired them to pursue endeavors related to journalism.

He wasn’t the first but we journ majors saw Mike Enriquez as the standard for investigative journalism. Imbestigador was the dream job. And that we didn’t need a mestizo look and a baritone voice to make it there. Haggiyo in heaven sir! https://t.co/ruMin8832j — Teddy B. Baguilat (@TeddyBaguilatJr) August 29, 2023

He was one of the reasons why I wanted to pursue journalism. The industry lost a pillar today. Rest in power, Mike Enriquez. https://t.co/15Xotj2rzj — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) August 29, 2023

He is one of the reasons why I became a school journalist way back in highschool.

You've been a legend.

Sometimes the reason why I'm scared of getting old is that the people I used to see, hear, and looked up too slowly fading.



You will be missed, Sir Mike. 🕊

Rest easy. https://t.co/F8hPGyyjef — anna 🤸🏻‍♀️ (@princesschewyyy) August 29, 2023

one of my childhood idols. he was, in my opinion, one of the greatest journalists i have ever known of, and one of the best filipinos to ever exist.

his icon and image will never be forgotten. RIP 🕯 https://t.co/ud0nanX8nQ — haecannotdoit ☄️ (@kanghaerinsimpp) August 29, 2023

Enriquez was also remembered for his punchlines, such as “excuse me po,” “uuwi na po ako,” and “hindi ko kayo tatantanan.”

24 oras will turn 20 next year & I can’t imagine without Mike Enriquez. He’s the greatest inspiration to many.



His lines “excuse me po” & “hindi namin kayo tatantanan” was iconic. My deepest condolences to his family.



RIP Mike Enriquez https://t.co/ueLA9HXEWm — Ramil G. 🇵🇭 (@RamilGKnows) August 29, 2023

Our generation grew up with his "excuse me po" and "di namin kayo tatantanan"

Everytime La Salle wins, he plays the alma mater hymn out and proud every morning on his radio show.

One of the standards in broadcast.



RIP, Mike Enriquez https://t.co/dDMiCmpbSM — Diyeydee Havertz-Ødegaard-Reaves (@jadysalonga) August 29, 2023

‘When professionalism meets grief’

Several individuals also extended their condolences to broadcast journalist Mel Tiangco, who was Enriquez’s long-time co-anchor in 24 Oras.

Tiangco was seen wiping her tears as she announced Enriquez’s death during the August 29 newscast of the television program. Netizens lauded her for keeping her composure despite having to deliver such unfortunate news.

When professionalism meets grief, Mel Tiangco and Vicky Morales did it with so much poise and finesse. These women are his co-anchors for the longest time. Mike Enriquez's uncanny way of delivering news will forever be etched on our hearts.



Nagmamahal,



Batang '90s — Mic John Paul Soriano (@SorianoMic) August 29, 2023

imagine announcing your best friend and partner death live on national tv:( rip mike enriquez pic.twitter.com/9FQc06YWzH — lei 🍓 (@CHAMPANGEJ0V) August 29, 2023

Tita Mel Tiangco announcing Mike Enriquez' death is so heart breaking. She almost lost it but decided to be professional and continued what she's supposed to report.



Big hugs to everyone this is such a sad time especially for kids like me who grew up watching 24 oras 😭 pic.twitter.com/N21KMgy0sL — eresh (@ucrazywild) August 29, 2023

We only see Mike Enriquez in the flash of our TV screens, and yet, it feels like we've lost someone whom we've known for a long time. What more to people who actually worked beside him for a very long time, like Mel Tiangco and Vicky Morales? 🥺 — Bin (@albergman_) August 29, 2023

On the official announcement

Some users criticized social media pages that spread the word about Enriquez’s death before it was even announced by GMA Network on Tuesday evening, August 29.

“It’s a breach of etiquette and napaka walang class and respeto ang pangunahan ang mga taong namatayan,” one said. (It’s a breach of etiquette, not classy, and disrespectful to announce one’s death before the bereaved family does.)

On announcement of deaths: Kung totoo man, let the immediate family and home network announce first. Wag manguna para sa clicks. Respeto naman po. Journ 101 yan.



Respeto nalang sana sa pamilya ni Mike Enriquez and kung totoo man po ang balita, sending my sincere condolences. — Carl (@lamielcarl) August 29, 2023

Others urged fellow netizens to refrain from posting Enriquez’s bloopers on social media as a form of respect to him and his bereaved family.

sa balitang pagkamatay ni mike enriquez, pwede bang wag ng “i-joke” yung pagkakamali nyang linya??? respeto na lang???? — mayka (@maykamaykaba) August 29, 2023

Ang disrespectful naman ng memes sa pagkamatay ni Mike Enriquez. Hello namatay yung tao respeto naman. Lahat nalang ginawa niyong katatawanan. — Floramae Hemsworth 🌙 (@florahrarara) August 29, 2023

–Rappler.com