After ICC decision on Philippine gov’t appeal, netizens anticipate justice

Netizens look forward to the continuation of the ICC’s investigations into killings under Duterte’s leadership

MANILA, Philippines – The online community shared their thoughts as the International Criminal Court (ICC) rejected on Tuesday, July 18, the appeal of the Philippine government to stop the probe into killings carried out under former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Social media users look forward to justice being served after the ICC announced the decision of the appeals chamber, allowing the continuation of investigations into Duterte’s drug war and his alleged Davao Death Squad. There is an estimated 27,000 killings, according to human rights groups, that were carried out under Duterte when he was president and Davao City mayor.

I need to see Duterte and his cohorts tried in the ICC!! That will be justice for the more than 20k victims of EJK since he became mayor or Davao https://t.co/CH5dCNZ6Rq — Ash 🇵🇭 #AngatPinasInc #kakampink (@ashramarch) July 18, 2023

If I was the President of this country I will allow the ICC and send Digong Duterte to prison. — John Clarence Gomez🇵🇭🇺🇦🇵🇸🇽🇰🇧🇦🇬🇪🇹🇼 (@jcisawesomeguy) July 16, 2023

And ICC finally rejects PH Appeal to trash investigation on Duterte!

Hala lagot! — Ⓜ️ (@MyKey_10_07) July 18, 2023

Nagtatago daw sa China si duterte?ICC is coming! 😊 — The Thinker (@akoatangbayan) July 18, 2023

A netizen pointed out the former president’s visit to China’s President Xi Jinping a day before the release of the ICC’s decision was “an indication of guilt.”

Duterte probably knows ICC’s decision to persue its investigation. Flight is an indication of guilt. https://t.co/BDzPmobPdv — patricia🌿 (@pinaysipatricia) July 17, 2023

Sakto ah, lalabas mamaya ang ICC decision to resume the investigation on the WOD. Tagu-taguan, maliwanag ang buwan! https://t.co/DIn5j4AnAu — Jepie Papa (@jepieski) July 18, 2023

Social media users posed the question of whether Duterte can hide from the investigations in China following the decision of the ICC.

puwede pa rin ba damputin ng ICC si duterte kung magtatago siya sa 🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳? https://t.co/C8Sysivc51 — Friend of G. Tongie (@akazukinchan2x) July 18, 2023

To be in China on the eve of the decision of the ICC is a clear indication that this guy has already seen the writings on the wall. ATM, the news is already about the denial by the ICC of the Philippine government’s appeal. So, will this guy remain in that country indefinitely? — Ramon Aguilos (@Ramstep) July 18, 2023

A day before ICC decision on PH appeal, Duterte quietly slips out into China and meets with Xi Jinping… to supposedly promote cooperation with Communist China.



Xi, a habitual violator of international law can surely keep him away from ICC.



Will he hide there permanently? — Allan (@_Allan_Bernabe_) July 17, 2023

Baka inaareglo na kung paano itatago ng China si Digong pag nag decisión ang ICC against him. — litodiwa (@litodiwa1) July 18, 2023

A netizen, however, defended the former president’s visit to China. Duterte, as a private citizen, “does not owe anyone anything” and “does not need anyone’s permission” to visit the Asian country, the netizen said.

He is a private citizen he does not owe anyone anything and does not need anyone’s permission. Pag dumalaw ang OFWs sa US secretary of state to get their apostille pinapaalam pa ba sa DFA?! Of course NOT. https://t.co/LREeGcGpbs — ninabeIlatrix 🧊 (@ninabeIlatrix1) July 18, 2023

Another netizen said there is “nothing wrong if former president Rodrigo Duterte met with China President Xi Jinping.”

As the probe into killings under Duterte continues, one suggested that all media personalities and influencers, who defended and justified the extrajudicial killings under the former president – including former foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. – be included in the ICC investigations.

In 2019, Locsin said that the Philippines rejects the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution urging action against drug war-related killings in the country.

Maglista na kayo ng mga blogger/vlogger, media personality, at influencer na aktibo sa pag-post para depensahan at i-justify ang EJK ni Duterte. Ipadala sa ICC prosecutor para masali sa imbestigasyon. — Miyako Izabel (@sejoalzir) July 18, 2023

Huwag kalimutang isama si Teddy Locsin sa mga iimbestigahan. Isa siya sa mga tagasuporta ng EJK ni Duterte. Kung sino man ang magiging source ng information ng ICC, please huwag maawa o matakot kay Teddy Locsin. Siya ang unang nagpahayag sa TV na kailangan ang bangis ni Duterte. — Miyako Izabel (@sejoalzir) July 18, 2023

Some social media users, however, expressed disappointment with the decision of the ICC. They asserted that the Philippines should be following the Constitution, and not the ICC.

Imagine a teacher stepping into another teacher’s classroom and trying to take control.



That’s what the ICC is doing.



As a sovereign nation, our Constitution is our blueprint, not the ICC’s rulebook. #ICC #Duterte https://t.co/qh6dAzLNqG — James Pagasa Latiph (@JamesPagasa) July 18, 2023

A netizen said that the justice system in the Philippines is “working okay,” rendering the involvement of the ICC unnecessary.

A social media user said the ICC’s decision sought to tarnish Duterte’s reputation and undermine his political influence in the upcoming 2025 elections.

A pro-Duterte social media user called on fellow Duterte supporters to fight for and protect the former president, even after his term. He said that the decision of the ICC was not an appropriate response after Duterte served the country as president for six years.

A previous fact-check by Rappler, however, clarified that the ICC does not replace a country’s courts, but complements it. The ICC investigates serious crimes of concern – including genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression – when a country is unwilling and unable to genuinely do so.

Following the release of the Office of the Solicitor General’s statement, a netizen asked why the Philippine government was disappointed over the decision of the ICC, when Senator Ronald dela Rosa was not worried about it.

Dela Rosa, who implemented Duterte’s drug war, said that he was not bothered by the ICC’s decision, adding that the ICC cannot dictate on the country what it should do.

Why are they disappointed when bato de la rosa is not worried at all. duterte said he is not bothered by the looming probe of ICC of his drug war. So why worry? pic.twitter.com/b9Ct0V34uO — Emiliano o. reyes (@emilianooreyes1) July 19, 2023

Regardless of the ICC’s decision, a netizen pointed out how the Philippine criminal justice system “sorely lacks fairness and impartiality” for a proper investigation to be conducted.

In 2022, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan is doing the court a “great disservice” by posing a challenge to the system in the Philippines.

Under Injustice Secretary Boying Remulla, the ICC latest decision will be useless because Boying personally declared that he will not cooperate with ICC in arresting DUTERTE et al. Fact. — Alberto Dionisio (@Albertodatuin21) July 18, 2023

IT’S sickening to see johnny comes latelys issuing statements of affirmation on the ICC decision to resume formal investigation of Duterte et. al. At the height of the bloody but failed drugs on war, they were nowhere because they were in alliance with Duterte. — Philip Lustre Jr. (@IpeLustre) July 18, 2023

Whatever the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision on alleged violations of human rights in the “War on Drugs” will be, the point is that our criminal justice system in the Philippines sorely lacks fairness and impartiality to conduct proper and thorough investigation. — Tornatrás deprimido 😶 (@homopolitiko) July 18, 2023

– Rappler.com