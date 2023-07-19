Philippines
Philippines
International Criminal Court

After ICC decision on Philippine gov’t appeal, netizens anticipate justice

Laurice Angeles

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After ICC decision on Philippine gov’t appeal, netizens anticipate justice
Netizens look forward to the continuation of the ICC’s investigations into killings under Duterte’s leadership

MANILA, Philippines – The online community shared their thoughts as the International Criminal Court (ICC) rejected on Tuesday, July 18, the appeal of the Philippine government to stop the probe into killings carried out under former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Social media users look forward to justice being served after the ICC announced the decision of the appeals chamber, allowing the continuation of investigations into Duterte’s drug war and his alleged Davao Death Squad. There is an estimated 27,000 killings, according to human rights groups, that were carried out under Duterte when he was president and Davao City mayor.

A netizen pointed out the former president’s visit to China’s President Xi Jinping a day before the release of the ICC’s decision was “an indication of guilt.”

Social media users posed the question of whether Duterte can hide from the investigations in China following the decision of the ICC.

A netizen, however, defended the former president’s visit to China. Duterte, as a private citizen, “does not owe anyone anything” and “does not need anyone’s permission” to visit the Asian country, the netizen said.

Another netizen said there is “nothing wrong if former president Rodrigo Duterte met with China President Xi Jinping.”

As the probe into killings under Duterte continues, one suggested that all media personalities and influencers, who defended and justified the extrajudicial killings under the former president – including former foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. – be included in the ICC investigations.

In 2019, Locsin said that the Philippines rejects the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution urging action against drug war-related killings in the country.

Some social media users, however, expressed disappointment with the decision of the ICC. They asserted that the Philippines should be following the Constitution, and not the ICC.

A netizen said that the justice system in the Philippines is “working okay,” rendering the involvement of the ICC unnecessary.

A social media user said the ICC’s decision sought to tarnish Duterte’s reputation and undermine his political influence in the upcoming 2025 elections.

A pro-Duterte social media user called on fellow Duterte supporters to fight for and protect the former president, even after his term. He said that the decision of the ICC was not an appropriate response after Duterte served the country as president for six years.

A previous fact-check by Rappler, however, clarified that the ICC does not replace a country’s courts, but complements it. The ICC investigates serious crimes of concern – including genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression – when a country is unwilling and unable to genuinely do so.

Following the release of the Office of the Solicitor General’s statement, a netizen asked why the Philippine government was disappointed over the decision of the ICC, when Senator Ronald dela Rosa was not worried about it.

Dela Rosa, who implemented Duterte’s drug war, said that he was not bothered by the ICC’s decision, adding that the ICC cannot dictate on the country what it should do.

Regardless of the ICC’s decision, a netizen pointed out how the Philippine criminal justice system “sorely lacks fairness and impartiality” for a proper investigation to be conducted.

In 2022, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan is doing the court a “great disservice” by posing a challenge to the system in the Philippines.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

human rights in the Philippines

Rodrigo Duterte

social media

war on drugs