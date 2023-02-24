MARCOS AGAIN? Protesters gather at the EDSA People Power Monument on February 20, 2022, to mark the 36th anniversary of the People Power revolt that ousted Ferdinand Marcos, whose son is now leading the presidential race.

57% of Filipinos think it's still important to commemorate EDSA, 47% say only a few of its promises were fulfilled

MANILA, Philippines – Sixty-two percent of Filipinos say the spirit of the EDSA People Power Revolution is still alive, according to the results of the Social Weather Stations’ (SWS) fourth quarter 2022 survey published on Thursday, February 23.

Of the 62%, 22% said it’s “definitely alive” while 41% said it’s “somewhat alive.”

On the annual commemoration of the event, 57% said it’s still important, while 42% said it’s not important anymore.

On whether the EDSA promises were fulfilled, only 5% said all – or nearly all – of EDSA promises were fulfilled; 19% said most of these promises were fulfilled, 47% said only a few were fulfilled, and 28% said almost none/none were fulfilled.

In the survey, respondents were asked:

“Sa inyong palagay, buhay pa po ba sa bawat Pilipino ang aral o ang spirit ng EDSA People Power Revolution? Ito po ba ay ‘Talagang buhay, medyo buhay, medyo hindi na buhay, talagang hindi na buhay.'”

(In your opinion, do you think the lessons or spirit of the EDSA People Power Revolution are still alive in each Filipino? Is it ‘definitely alive, somewhat alive, somewhat not alive, or definitely not alive?’)

“Sa inyong palagay, importante ba o hindi na importante na gunitain ang EDSA People Power Revolution?”

(In your opinion, do you think it is still important or not important anymore to commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution?)

“Sa inyong palgay, ilan sa mga pangako ng EDSA People Power Revolution ang natupad?”

(In your opinion, how many of the promises of the EDSA People Power Revolution were fulfilled?)

This Friday, February 24, is the first People Power Revolution anniversary to be celebrated under the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose family was forced to flee the country as a result of the military-backed civilian uprising.

Marcos declared the event a non-working holiday a day prior on Thursday, February 23.

The SWS survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews between December 10 and 14, 2022, with a sample size of 1,200 adults (18 and above) with a margin of error of +/- 2.8%. – Rappler.com