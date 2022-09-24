Filipinos can travel to Taiwan visa-free starting September 29

Filipino tourists may stay in Taiwan for up to 14 days

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos will again be allowed to travel to Taiwan visa-free starting September 29, the Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) under Taiwan’s foreign affairs ministry announced on Thursday, September 22.

From September 29, 2022 until July 31, 2023, Filipinos may enjoy visa-free entry, and will be allowed to stay in Taiwan for up to 14 days. This rule does not apply to those with diplomatic or official/service passports.

Philippine passport holders are required the following before traveling to Taiwan:

proof of accommodation or hotel booking

host or sponsor’s contact information

sufficient travel funds

Vessel or aircraft crew members, or service personnel intending to board to report for duty are not eligible for visa-free entry, according to the BOCA.

Travelers who undergo the self-initiated epidemic prevention must still follow the “one person per room” requirement, according to Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control.

The visa exemption for Filipinos comes just weeks after Taiwan did not include the Philippines in its list of countries covered by the resumption of the visa-free entry policy.

Taiwan had kept its entry and quarantine rules in place as other parts of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely. However, in June, it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to three from seven days.

Nationals of Brunei and Thailand are also only allowed a maximum 14-day stay in Taiwan, while Singaporeans and Malaysians get to stay for up to 30 days.

A longer list of countries may enjoy staying in Taiwan for up to 90 days, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and a number of European countries. – Michelle Abad/Rappler.com