Filipinos want diplomacy, military action in West PH Sea dispute- Octa Research

A survey by Octa Research finds that seven out of 10 Filipinos want diplomacy and other peaceful means to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea. Only 19% want joint economic development of the area.

MANILA, Philippines – A big majority of Filipinos believe that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should prioritize handling issues at the West Philippine Sea through diplomacy, while military actions comes in at a close second, according to a recent study by Octa Research.

The Tugon ng Masa (TNM) National Survey, an independent and non-partisan poll, found that 70% or seven out of 10 Filipinos believe that the Marcos administration should “further assert the Philippines’ territorial rights through diplomacy and other peaceful methods.”

The respondents were asked “what measures should the Marcos Administration prioritize to effectively address the issues related to the conflict in the West Philippine Sea?”

At least 84% in the Visayas wants diplomacy as the avenue, followed by Mindanao with 70% and the National Capital Region and Balance Luzon with 64% and 67% respectively.

Members of socioeconomic class E tops the list, with 80% wanting the diplomacy route. This figure is significantly higher than Class ABC’s 58% and Class D’s 69%.

Only four out of 10 Filipinos want to expand diplomatic efforts with countries within and outside the region to reduce tension in the area. The same number of Filipinos also want to conduct joint maritime patrol and exercises with ally countries

‘Military action’

The survey found that 65% of Filipinos also believe that the government should assert the country’s territorial rights “through military action.”

Military action, according to OCTA, was defined to respondents as “expanded naval patrol and troop presence” in the West Philippine Sea.

A big majority of Filipinos across most geographical areas want the military action route, with 71% in NCR, 69% in Balanced Luzon, and 68% in Visayas. Mindanao, however, registered 52% respondents wanting the same.

Two-thirds of Filipinos across socioeconomic status want military action, with 65% Class ABC and D, and 66% among Class E.

At the same time, 61% want the Marcos administration to “modernize and strengthen the Philippine military’s capability to protect the country’s territories” with highest support coming from Mindanao at 68% followed by NCR and Balance Luzon at 65% and 61% respectively. Visayas, however, trails behind with 49%.

In terms of socio-economic classes, the majority of classes D and E want to see a modernized and strengthened Philippine military to address the issues at the West Philippine Sea, with 62% and 58% percent respectively. At least 50% of class ABC want the same.

Only 19% of Filipinos want to shelve the disputes for the joint economic development of the area. The support is lowest in NCR at 8% compared to comparable levels of support in Balance Luzon (22%), Visayas (17%), and Mindanao (21%).

Ongoing conflict

Octa’s TNM national survey was conducted from July 22 to 26, 2023 through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents across the Philippines. It has a ±3% margin of error at a 95% confidence level at the national level, but ±6% margin of error with the same confidence level for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The survey was conducted three weeks after two Philippine Coast Guard boats were “constantly followed, harassed, and obstructed by the significantly larger Chinese coast guard vessels” while on a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal on June 30.

The survey results, meanwhile, were released a week after a chartered supply boat of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was unable to complete its routine troop rotation and supply drop to Ayungin Shoal on August 6 after it was blocked and water cannoned by a vessel by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG).

After the latest incident, the AFP urged China’s Central Military Commission to “act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger people’s lives.”

CCG spokesperson Gan Yu, however, said that the coast guard just implemented necessary controls, urging the Philippine side to “immediately stop its infringing activities in the waters.”

On August 12, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the Philippines to work with China to seek an effective way to defuse tensions. – Rappler.com