Most Filipinos want gov’t to strengthen fight vs corruption – Pulse Asia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Marcos only mentioned 'corruption' twice in his 2023 SONA – in connection to digitalization and cops with alleged drug links

MANILA, Philippines – A majority of Filipinos – 84% of those asked in a survey – believe “the power of national agencies, laws, and mechanisms to fight corruption” must be strengthened, according to a Pulse Asia Research, Incorporated survey held in June but released only on Friday, July 28.

The survey – results of which were released during a Stratbase ADR Institute forum – asked respondents whether they agreed or not with the statement, “Pursuant to the Philippines’ concurrence to international agreements, the power of national agencies, laws, and mechanisms to fight corruption should be strengthened.”

The survey was conducted from June 19 to 23, or a week before the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. turned one. The poll involved 1,200 Filipinos nationwide.

Stratbase ADR specifically commissioned the inclusion of three questions which touched on corruption.

A majority of Fillipinos also said corruption had led to the “loss or trust in government services and public officials.”

A plurality said corruption has:

normalized attitude towards corrupt practices

led to inefficient service delivery

led to abuse and intimidation by members of the government

resulted in less public funds devoted to addressing social issues such as poverty, healthcare, and employment

Fight vs corruption in Marcos’ Bagong Pilipinas?

“Corruption” was only mentioned twice in Marcos’ latest State of the Nation Address on July 24: first, in the context of his push for the government’s digitalization and later, in promising to rid the police of officials with alleged links to drugs.

But even in the latter, Holmes pointed out, the Marcos administration’s policy comes up short. He also asked why cases were not being pursued against the cops with alleged drug links.

Malacañang itself was unclear if the 18 police officials with alleged drug links were exiting the PNP itself, only indicating in a press release that they would be on floating status. This means that while they have lost their post, they continue to receive their salaries.

The same Pulse Asia June 2023 survey indicated “fighting graft and corruption” as among fifth most important national issue for Filipinos (25%), with economic issues – inflation, wages, job creation, and poverty reduction – as the other top concerns.

Issues of corruption are tied to the economy, too. According to the survey, 40% said controlling corruption would lead to “economic recovery and development.” Some 23% said it would “improve the plight of ordinary citizens.”

The Marcos administration has not made anti-corruption programs the center of its efforts.

The Marcos name is tied to systemic corruption in Philippine governance. The current president is the son and namesake of the late dictator, whose time in power was marred by human rights abuses and the pilferage of the country’s coffers.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government, in fact, was created to recover the ill-gotten wealth accumulated by the elder Marcos, his family and relatives, and his associates. – Rappler.com