2 Filipinos feted as regional winners in 2023 World Press Photo Contest

THROUGH THE CURTAIN. Al Enriquez, 86, looks through a curtain in the Golden Gays’ home in Manila, the Philippines, on July 18, 2022.

Hannah Reyes Morales and Kimberly dela Cruz are among the 24 regional winners of the 2023 World Press Photo Contest

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipinos are among the 24 regional winners of the 2023 World Press Photo Contest of the World Press Photo Foundation.

World Press Photo Foundation said that the 24 winners and six honorable mentions covered “stories from the front lines of conflict, culture, identity, migration, memories of lost past and glimpses of near and distant futures.” They bested more than 60,000 entries by 3,752 entrants from 127 countries.

Hannah Reyes Morales received an award under the Stories category for Southeast Asia and Oceania with her photographs for the New York Times story Home for the Golden Gays.

The Golden Gays are a community of older LGBTQ+ Filipinos who have lived together for decades and support each other.

Members of the Golden Gays community unwind at home after a show, in Manila, on 24 July 2022. Hannah Reyes Morales for The New York Times/Courtesy of the World Press Photo Foundation

The Foundation explained: “In a country where they face discrimination, prejudice, and challenges amplified by their age and socioeconomic class, the group came together and made a home, sharing care responsibilities and staging shows and pageants to make ends meet. When their founder died in 2012, the community were evicted and some experienced homelessness until 2018, when they began renting a house in Manila. The jury commended this story for portraying the warmth, joy, and dignity of the community.”

Members of the Golden Gays perform in a talent and beauty pageant at a shopping mall in Manila, on 24 July 2022. Hannah Reyes Morales, for The New York Times/Courtesy of the World Press Photo Foundation

Meanwhile, Kimberly dela Cruz, in a long-term project called Death of a Nation under the VII Mentor Program, tackled the concerted “war on drugs” in the Philippines. This drug war led to a surge of extrajudicial killings, perpetrated not only by police but also by masked vigilantes and other civilians.

Men shield their faces from the media after being arrested in a food factory that police claimed to be a drug den, in Pandacan, Manila, the Philippines, on December 9, 2016. Kimberly dela Cruz, W. Eugene Smith Memorial Fund, VII Mentor Program/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation

Dela Cruz has been documenting the war on drugs of the Rodrigo Duterte administration since its outset, and the jury “commended her ability to capture the continued impact on families involved.”

Jazmine Durana, 15, cradles her month-old daughter Hazel, on February 2, 2017, at the wake of her partner John ‘Toto’ Dela Cruz, 16, who was shot by men wearing black masks a few days earlier. Kimberly dela Cruz, W. Eugene Smith Memorial Fund, VII Mentor Program/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation

The entries were judged first by six regional juries, and all winners were chosen by a global jury consisting of the regional jury chairs plus the global jury chair, New York Times photo editor Brent Lewis who is co-founder of Diversify Photo.

“Selecting these arresting winning images from tens of thousands of entries was a huge task for our independent jurors, all of whom demonstrated profound care, expertise and passion in reaching their decisions, delivering a stunning and globally balanced view of the past year,” World Press Photo Foundation executive director Joumana El Zein Khoury said of the 2023 contest.

She added, “In a world where dozens of journalists are still killed in the line of duty every year, I could not stop thinking about the journeys and risks these photographers – and often, their subjects – take to bring us these images of our world.”

The World Press Photo Foundation said the works of the winners will be included in an annual traveling exhibition seen by over 4 million visitors, shown around the world in over 100 cities, as well as published on its website and social media platforms to its over 2 million followers. They will also be included in a yearbook.

Winners will also receive a physical award, €1,000 for each of the 24 regional winners and an additional €5,000 for the four global winners, who will be announced at an event in Amsterdam on April 20.

A full listing of the regional winners is available at the World Press Photo Foundation website. – Rappler.com