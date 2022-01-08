Fire strikes Starmall Alabang in Muntinlupa

Firefighters use extended truck ladder to reach the blaze as they try to put out a Task Force Alpha fire gutting the Starmall in Alabang, Muntinlupa City on January 8, 2022. Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – A shopping mall in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City, caught fire early Saturday morning, January 8.

The fire in Starmall Alabang reached the first alarm at around 3:40 am on Saturday, according to the Muntinlupa City Department of Disaster Resilience and Management.

BLAZE. Firefighters use an extended truck ladder to reach the blaze as they try to put out a fire at Starmall Alabang in Muntinlupa City on January 8, 2022. Rappler

It reached the fifth alarm at around 7 am, and efforts to put out the fire were ongoing as of 10 am.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Here are some videos of the fire posted by the MDDRM.

