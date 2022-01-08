Fire strikes Starmall Alabang in Muntinlupa

The fire in Starmall Alabang reached the first alarm at around 3:40 am on Saturday, says the Muntinlupa City Department of Disaster Resilience and Management
MANILA, Philippines – A shopping mall in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City, caught fire early Saturday morning, January 8.
The fire in Starmall Alabang reached the first alarm at around 3:40 am on Saturday, according to the Muntinlupa City Department of Disaster Resilience and Management.
It reached the fifth alarm at around 7 am, and efforts to put out the fire were ongoing as of 10 am.
Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.
Here are some videos of the fire posted by the MDDRM.
