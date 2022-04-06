Former Bukidnon congressman Jess Paras dies

JESS PARAS. The late former Bukidnon 1st District representative Jesus Emmanuel 'Jess' Paras dies in Cagayan de Oro on April 6, 2022.

The former congressman, NIA administrator, and agriculture undersecretary suffers a cardiac arrest days before a scheduled double coronary artery bypass and aortic root surgery

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Former Bukidnon representative Jesus Emmanuel “Jess” Paras died at a Cagayan de Oro hospital on Wednesday morning, April 6. He was 68.

Paras, who comes from a prominent Cagayan de Oro family, served as congressman of the first district of neighboring Bukidnon province from 2010 to 2013.

Paras also served as administrator of the National Irrigation Administration and agriculture undersecretary during the Arroyo administration.

He was a prominent business leader in Northern Mindanao and was president of the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Oro Chamber) in the ’90s.

Paras was supposed to undergo a double coronary artery bypass and aortic root surgery this Friday, April 8.

He was admitted to the Capitol University Medical City on Monday, April 4, after he complained of chest pains. He subsequently died of cardiac arrest.

Paras is survived by his wife Ma. Consuelo and children Javier Francisco, Jenina Louise, Jannise Marie, Jessica Paola, and Johanna Angela. – Rappler.com