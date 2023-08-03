Former Customs chief and anti-corruption crusader Guillermo Parayno dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Bureau of Customs Commissioner Guillermo “Willie” Parayno Jr., known for successfully reforming the notoriously corrupt agency, died early Wednesday morning, August 2, his wife, Alice, confirmed to Rappler.

Mrs. Parayno said her husband had a myocardial infarction or heart attack and passed on. He was 75.

Parayno was the longest-serving Customs chief post-1986, lasting six years under the administration of then-President Fidel V. Ramos.

He also served as commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) under then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, but was one of the so-called Hyatt 10 officials who resigned from their government posts on July 8, 2005, following allegations of electoral fraud against Arroyo.

In an article in 2020 on reforming the Bureau of Customs, former finance undersecretary Milwida Guevara cited Parayno for implementing a successful anti-corruption program in one of the most corrupt government agencies.

“Commissioner Willie Parayno was extremely skilled on simplifying processes and translating systems into technology. He knocked down more than 40 steps in transacting with Customs and eliminated several signatures and opportunities for commissions and bribes. He then made all transactions ‘on-line’ which instituted transparency and eliminated face-to-face negotiations with examiners. Payments were made in banks which did away with the practice of ‘open drawers’ in Customs,” she said.

Guevara added that during Parayno’s watch at the BOC, he built a data base on importers and instituted a “Green Lane” for those with “clean transactions.” Being in the Green Lane meant cargoes were released within 24 hours and became an incentive to be “clean.”

“The transparent processes so encouraged businesses that they helped the Bureau in data collection and organization. Of course, Commissioner Willie Parayno was helped by the valuation of goods by an independent entity at the port of exportation and most importantly, a President who covered his back. A strong political will is the lynchpin of any corruption program. All dragons must be slain regardless of political connections,” she added, referring to the late President Ramos.

Just as he did in the Customs bureau, Parayno also implemented reforms at the BIR after Arroyo appointed him as revenue chief on August 27, 2002. He served for three years or until he quit the Arroyo administration in 2005 along with then-finance chief Cesar Purisima and eight others.

During his BIR stint, Parayno helped enhance revenue collections by adopting the Reconciliation of Listings for Enforcement (RELIEF) System to detect under-declarations of taxable income by taxpayers, and the electronic broadcasting system to enhance the security of tax payments,” according to an article on the BIR’s history posted on the agency’s website.

“The conduct of special operations on high-profile tax evaders, which resulted to the filing of tax cases under the Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) Program, marked Commissioner Parayno’s administration as well as the conduct of Tax Compliance Verification Drives and accreditation and registration of cash register machines and point-of-sale machines. To improve taxpayer service, the Bureau also established a BIR Contact Center in the National Office and eLounges in Regional Offices,” the agency said.

When he helmed the BIR, the agency expanded its electronic services to include the web-based Tax Identification Number (TIN) application and processing; electronic raffle of invoices/receipts; provision of e-payment gateways; e-substituted filing of tax returns and electronic submission of sales reports, the BIR said.

In an email sent to Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug, e-Konek Pilipinas Incorporated, a company where Parayno served as chairman and president, cited his “visionary ideas” which “inspired countless individuals, leaving a lasting impact on businesses and in shaping the nation.” e-Konek Pilipinas is an IT company that offers trade and logistics-related solutions to its clients.

In 2018, Parayno sat down with Vitug and elaborated on how he reformed the Bureau of Customs. Watch this conversation below:

Play Video

Parayno joined the board of the Philippine Veterans Bank in 2013 and was its vice chairman until he died.

Parayno also served as regional director of the Economic Intelligence and Investigation Bureau of the Department of Finance, and as assistant chief of staff for plans and programs of the Philippine Coast Guard.

A magna cum laude graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), he also taught at his alma mater and at the University of the Philippines. He had a Masters degree in psychology from the UP, and a Master in Business Management from the Asian Institute of Management.

“His accomplishments in public service, as well as his expertise in information technology infrastructure, logistics, and supply chain, have gained him recognition from different institutions,” a profile about Parayno on the Metro Retail Stores Group Incorporated, where he served as an independent director, reads.

Among his notable citations were:

PMA Alumni Cavalier Awardee for outstanding accomplishments in Public Administration

Outstanding Professional of the Year by the Professional Regulatory Commission of the Philippines

Economic Warrior Award of the Department of Finance.

Parayno also worked as president of Bagong Silang Farms Incorporated; president of the Parayno Consultancy Services on Logistics and Distribution, Customs, Information Technology, and Taxations; co-chairman and president of the Lina Group of Companies; and a member of the Toyota Motor Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Parayno’s wake will start on Friday, August 4, at the Narra Room of La Funeraria Paz in Manila Memorial Park, Sucat, Parañaque City, Metro Manila. – Rappler.com