Former DILG Undersecretary Martin Diño dies at 66

RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT. Volunteers against Crime and Corruption chairman Martin Diño files for candidacy for president under PDP-Laban.

Diño’s last-minute filing of his candidacy for president in the 2016 elections had allowed then-Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte to substitute him as PDP-Laban standard-bearer

MANILA, Philippines – Former Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Martin Diño died on Tuesday, August 8, his daughter Liza Diño-Seguerra confirmed. He was 66.

“He suffered from acute respiratory failure and has been battling with stage IV lung cancer for more than a year,” Liza said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Diño, a self-styled anti-drugs and anti-corruption crusader, was appointed by then-president Rodrigo Duterte as undersecretary for barangay affairs of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

He also served as chairman of the advocacy group Violence Against Crime and Corruption.

“His contributions to our nation’s progress, particularly on local governance and barangay development, will forever stand as a testament to his commitment to a better society,” his daughter added.

Prior to his DILG stint, he was appointed by Duterte as Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority chairperson, where he clashed with other officials.

Diño later filed a complaint before the office of the Ombudsman against 13 SBMA officials for alleged malversation, grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, and grave abuse of authority over unaccounted assets.

Diño’s significance in Duterte’s presidency extended beyond the government positions he held during Duterte’s term.

In the 2016 elections, Diño submitted his candidacy for the presidency but eventually withdrew from the race and nominated the Davao City mayor as the presidential candidate of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

In January 2023, the Philippine Coast Guard filed a complaint against Diño and six other individuals for forming an unauthorized PCG Auxiliary balangay to solicit funds from communities in Bataan. – Rappler.com