Former employers of domestic worker Elvie Vergara appear at Senate hearing, deny abuse

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EMPLOYER. France Garcia Ruiz attends the continuation of the Senate motu propio inquiry into the severe battery and maltreatment by employers of kasambahay Elvie Vergara, resulting to her partial blindness and other injuries, on September 5, 2023.

Elvie Vergara, the former domestic worker of couple France and Pablo Ruiz, consents in a Senate hearing to show the public the CT scan of her skull so other domestic workers could see what happened to her

MANILA, Philippines – The former employers of domestic worker Elvie Vergara denied before a Senate panel that they had abused her, claiming that her injuries, including her partial blindness, were allegedly either self-inflicted or caused by fighting with other household workers.

Couple Pablo and France Ruiz, Vergara’s former employers, appeared before the Senate committee on justice and human rights on Tuesday, September 5, after they were subpoenaed to attend the hearing on Vergara’s maltreatment claims.

The Senate continued its motu propio investigation into the claim of Vergara that she was violently beaten and denied wages by the Ruiz couple in Mindoro until she left their family in June.

In denying the allegation, France claimed that Vergara’s wounds were either self-inflicted or caused by fighting with other house workers.

“‘Yung mga sugat niya po, tamad po siya maligo minsan. Minsan inaabot ng apat na araw, limang araw siya maligo. Tapos po, ‘yung mga sugat-sugat niya po na ‘yan, nakakamot niya po,” said Ruiz. (With regards to her wounds, she was lazy to take baths sometimes. Sometimes, it would take four, five days before she took a bath. Then she would scratch her wounds.)

To this, Senator Jinggoy Estrada responded, “Ibig sabihin, ‘yung pagkabulag niya, na nakita ‘nyo sa [CT scan] ng kanyang bungo, na-deform na ‘yung kanyang ilong, dahil sa pangangamot niya? (You mean, her blindness, what you saw in the CT scan of her skull – her deformed nose, that was from scratching?)

France replied: “Hindi po. ‘Yun po ‘yung pag-aaway nilang magkakasama doon sa likod,” she replied, adding that they fought over Vergara’s alleged tampering of her fellow worker’s things. (No, Sir. That was caused by her fights with the workers at the back [of the house].)

Senator Estrada warned the Ruiz couple of the legal consequences of lying about their ex-domestic worker’s case. He pointed to the well-publicized case of Bonita Baran, who was subjected to physical abuses by her employers resulting in her blindness, among other injuries. The Senate also investigated this case, with Estrada present then as well.

Estrada reminded them that the employers of Baran had denied before the Senate panel then that they used a hot flat iron on her face.

“Pinlantsa po ‘yung mukha ng kasambahay, at nagsinungaling dito sa kumite. I am warning both of you, dahil pag oras na napatunayan namin na kayong dalawa ay nagsisinungaling, ipakukulong ka namin,” said the senator. (READ: Husband appeals but gets graver sentence in maltreated househelp case)

(They used a hot flat iron on the domestic worker’s face, and lied here to the committee. I am warning both of you, because if we prove that you are lying, we will send you to jail.)

Estrada is the principal author of the Domestic Workers Act or Kasambahay law which protects the rights of domestic workers. It was enacted months after Baran’s case exploded.

CT scan

During the hearing, Vergara confidently consented to allow the computed tomography (CT) scan of her skull be shown to the public.

“Gusto ko pong ipakita po sa mga manonood para…makita po ng mga katulad ko na kasambahay,” she said. (I want to show it to the viewers so that…my fellow domestic workers will be able to see it.)

Several Batangas Medical Center (BMC) doctors were present at the hearing to present the findings. An ABS-CBN report said she received medical care from BMC more than a month after her siblings helped her leave the residence of her employers’ daughter in Batangas.

Ear, nose, and throat doctor Alexander Cabungcal presented the scan that showed fractures on the front and side of the skull. He spotted a dislocated nose bridge and healed injuries that indicated past injuries.

“Trauma po ang cause (The cause is trauma),” Cabungcal said.

Meanwhile, opthalmologist Dr. Airene Oloroso said that Vergara’s left eye had shrunken, which may have been the result of a previous injury or trauma, possibly causing her blindness. Meanwhile, her right eye is almost totally blind, with only light perception left behind, the eye doctor said.

Vergara recalled, among other forms of physical violence, that France allegedly rammed her head on the rough, cemented bathroom wall and sink, which caused her bleeding. She believed her dislocated nose came from direct blows to the face.

She said that her employers allegedly beat her while accusing her of stealing from them or soiling their food, among other claims. Vergara claimed that she did nothing wrong to displease her employers.

Vergara said that she began working for the family in 2017, but France said that the year was 2019. Vergara claimed the abuse started in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. She said that they never took her to the hospital, but made her drink medicine that Senator Francis Tolentino, panel chairman, presumed to be painkillers.

Ruiz also claimed that when Vergara started working for her, there were already white discolorations on the edges of her eyes, but Vergara recalled that she still had clear vision when she started working for them.

Vergara said that while the Ruizes were “kind” before the physical abuse, she was still denied her P5,000 salary. She said that they justified this by saying that she was being charged for items that she broke, such as the washing machine and television. She was also allegedly denied days off and her Christmas bonus. – Rappler.com