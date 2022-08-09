Former president Fidel Ramos laid to rest

GOODBYE, FVR. State funeral for former president Fidel V Ramos atr the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on August 9, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) Fidel V. Ramos, the 12th president of the republic, is brought to his final resting place at the Libingan ng mga Bayani

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Fidel V. Ramos, who passed away on July 31, was laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB) in Taguig City on Tuesday, August 9.

The 12th president of the republic died at the age of 94. Ramos was brought to his resting place by his wife former first lady Amelita “Ming” Ramos, their daughters, and grandchildren.

The former president was laid in the section of the LNMB dedicated for late presidents. He was placed beside the late president Elpidio Quirino.

As former head of the nation and commander in chief, Ramos was given a two-part state funeral. Early in the morning, his remains departed from Heritage Park, where his wake was held for almost a week.

Military honors started after Ramos’ remains were brought to the lobby of Heritage Park. These were followed by a solemn procession to the LNMB.

At the Libingan, the late commander in chief was given full military honors in front of the Heroes’ Memorial Gate. After the initial rites, a funeral procession to Ramos’ gravesite followed.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the funeral, and stood beside Mrs. Ramos during the final rites.

As part of the final farewell to Ramos, his favorite songs were played, including “Maalala Mo Kaya.” After the songs were performed, Marcos, as commander in chief, turned over the Philippine flag to Mrs. Ramos.

The loved ones of the late president and others at the funeral also offered flowers to him.

The Ramos grandchildren jointly placed the final floral wreath on top of their grandfather’s grave.

‘Kinaya namin’

Mrs. Ramos gave a brief message after the inurnment rites, recalling how difficult it was for her husband to raise a family as a military man, but they managed to overcome the challenges.

“Mahirap ang buhay sa military pero kinaya namin (Life in the military is difficult but we managed it),” she said, noting how Ramos would spend years away from the family while deployed in the provinces, and also in Vietnam as non-combat civil military engineer and Philippine Civil Action Group (PHILCAG) chief.

At the end of her speech, Mrs. Ramos reiterated her husband’s trademark question: “Sinabi niya, ‘Kaya natin ito.’… Kaya ba natin ito (We said, ‘We can do it.’…Can we do it?)” to which the audience responded, “Kaya natin ito (We can)!”

Before entering politics, Ramos was a military officer who served as chief of the Philippine Constabulary and later as vice chief of staff of the AFP. He was among late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ military officials who implemented Martial Law, which targeted government critics at the time.

The late president, who also happened to be the second cousin of the late dictator, eventually withdrew his support from his commander in chief. This eventually led to the peaceful 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution that ended the Marcos regime.

Ramos was later appointed as the military’s chief of staff under the late president Corazon Aquino, and then later as defense chief. In 1992, he won the presidential election and succeeded Aquino. – Rappler.com