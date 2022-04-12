FULL LIST: 2020/2021 Bar exam passers

Philippines
bar exams

Rappler.com
BAR RESULTS. Bar Chairperson Associate Justice Marvic Leonen congratulates Bar passers on April 12, 2022.

Lian Buan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) announced on Tuesday, April 12, the results of the 2020/2021 “Biggest Bar Ever.”

A total of 8,241 examinees out of the 11,402 takers passed the historic Bar Exams during the pandemic.

Bar Chairperson Associate Justice Marvic Leonen announced that the oath-taking will be held on May 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Here is the full list of Bar exam passers:

– Rappler.com

