FULL LIST: 2022 Bar Exams passers

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) announced on Friday, April 14, that a total of 3,992 passed the 2022 Bar Examinations held on November 9, 13, 16, and 20 last year.
Below is the full list of passers.
Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, the 2022 Bar chair, also announced on Friday the Top 30 passers with the highest total averages, including the performance of the law schools with candidates who passed/completed the Bar exams.
Top 30
The oath-taking and roll-signing of the newly-passed lawyers will be held on May 2, 2023. Meanwhile, the 2022 Bar passers will also be the first set of lawyers to use the new Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, the lawyers’ code of conduct, and the new lawyer’s oath. –Rappler.com
