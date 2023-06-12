Gentle Hands adoptive families appeal for return of removed kids

Infants and children are loaded onto buses as the Department of Social Welfare and Development social workers conducted a rescue operation and took custody of 120 infants and children housed at the Gentle Hands Orphanage in Quezon City on May 23, following a cease and desist order for alleged violations of the poor facility management that endanger the safety of children under their care. Gentle Hands Executive Director Charity Charity Graff has been given 20 days to comply with the complaints files against the care facility, as the DSWD takes the rescued children in different facilities in the city.

Two parents who adopted children from Gentle Hands tell their stories on how the orphanage prepared their children, who survived abuse and neglect, to adjust to life in a new family

MANILA, Philippines – Over 3,000 supporters and parents who have adopted children from Gentle Hands have signed a petition appealing for transparency into the situation of the embattled orphanage and the return of the children to Gentle Hands’ facility in Quezon City.

Change.org petition “Bring Gentle Hands Kids Home,” started by Merry Faye Graff, daughter of Gentle Hands Inc. (GHI) executive director Charity Graff, garnered at least 3,375 signatures in around a week’s time. Some comments on the petition bore anecdotes from families in the US, and described how their adoptive children experienced “healing” in the facility before they were adopted.

Gentle Hands, which has operated for around 20 years, was issued a cease and desist order by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on May 22 over alleged violations of living standards for children. The over 100 children living in the orphanage were pulled out the next day, May 23, and transferred to DSWD facilities.

Some violations the DSWD reported from Gentle Hands’ facility included an obstructed fire exit, grilles on windows, and the use of triple-decker beds.

Charity Graff warned that the sudden pullout would “reactivate trauma” for the many children in the facility who had experienced abuse and abandonment.

“It is not only the children that have been deeply wounded and traumatized by the actions of DSWD but also the staff and caregivers of GHI who love these children as their own,” the petition’s description read.

National Authority for Child Care chief Janella Ejercito Estrada earlier reported several cases of “disruptive behavior” seen in children who were adopted from Gentle Hands. Some behaviors reported including locking up or chasing an adoptive parent with a sharp object.

“Usec Janella is pointing out that there seems to be a pattern of disruptive behavior for children who are being placed for adoption from this facility… We will look at the overall licensing issues of Gentle Hands and not just Gentle Hands,” the DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian had said.

Rappler spoke to two parents who had adopted from Gentle Hands, and had only good things to say about the preparation of the children for adoption and how they adjusted to life abroad.

Unchanged facility

The Nielson family from Florida began their years-long adoption process in 2012. After a series of psychological, medical, and home evaluations with their US-based adoption agency, it was not until 2015 that they finally met their son, a foundling who was then almost two years old, at Gentle Hands.

January 2015 was also when the family first engaged with Gentle Hands and Charity Graff. The whole family – Alaina Nielson, her husband, and their two biological sons – traveled to Jason’s House, Gentle Hands’ facility in Quezon City. Gentle Hands had prepared for the whole family to stay in the family suite as they got to know their son, whom they later named Cohen.

“[We] got to go in and meet him and then stayed there for four to five days and got to know him, and they played with a lot of children while we were there,” said Alaina.

For the first days of the adoptive family’s stay at Gentle Hands, Cohen would still sleep in his own room. Later on in the week, he began sleeping in the suite, but would still have breakfast with his friends at the facility. Alaina believes this setting allowed Cohen to be comfortable as he transitioned into adoption.

Cohen also had a cleft lip and palate, which Gentle Hands helped get surgery for, Alaina said.

MEETING MOM. Alaina Nielson meets her son Cohen at Gentle Hands in January 2015. Courtesy of Alaina Nielson

Alaina’s eldest son Cooper was seven years old when they got to stay at the facility and meet the children at Gentle Hands.

“When we got there, they all kind of like took me and my brother under their wing, and showed us around and played with us. And they just saw us as like their friends. And it was a really, really nice experience to have,” said Cooper.

Alaina and Cooper made sure to include a visit to Gentle Hands when the two traveled to Manila around the last week of May. According to Alaina – save for some new artwork on the walls – the facility looked exactly how it did when they first came to get Cohen in 2015.

“Every child has their own bed, has their own place for their belongings. It was very clean and orderly. And even though there were a lot of children, it never felt like chaos,” said Alaina.

“They have a guard outside, so it’s very safe. They have four or five floors that have different areas for school and for obviously their rooms. They have a medical wing where they have children that have medical issues… They even had aircon in the room that the babies and the toddlers are in to make sure that they’re comfortable,” she added.

As for how the children were mentally, Cooper said that the children he met and played with had a “sense of joy,” and “you can tell that they all feel safe.”

“They know that their situation is obviously not the best. Even if they are in a great facility, they talk a lot about hope and about changing their story, and that their story’s not done yet, and that they can help write their story and it kind of empowers the kids,” said Alaina.

DIVERSE FAMILY. The Nielsons complete in a family photo – two biological sons, and Cohen and Cora, who were adopted from the Philippines and China, respectively. Courtesy of Alaina Nielson

Healing

While Cohen was able to live his early years at an orphanage, Hawaii-based parent Nikki Landry’s adopted daughter Lana (not her real name) survived neglect and physical abuse from her birth relatives.

Lana was born with a physical malfunction to a homeless family. According to Landry, her birth family’s homelessness made maintaining hygiene difficult, and “exaggerated the problems of her medical condition.” Lana was taken by relatives who had a house, but from the age of 2 to 11, she was physically and verbally abused by her relatives.

By the time she was 13 and admitted in Gentle Hands, orphanage staff learned that she could not read, write, nor identify shapes and colors, even in her native language Tagalog. Like the other children at the facility, Gentle Hands homeschooled her.

According to Landry, Gentle Hands still attempted reconciliation with Lana’s birth family.

“They laid out the steps to seek her biological family, and had them in for interviews, had them in for what they would be able to do if, if reunification was an option… They gave her all the parameters in which reunification could happen. And once it was obvious or evident that that could not happen, the biological mother had counseling and eventually terminated rights, and they moved forward with pursuing [Lana’s] paperwork for adoption,” she said.

Lana’s paperwork had said that she was “eager to connect with others,” but that she still had behavioral concerns. Despite this, Landry and her family still chose to accept her.

The parents, alone and with their child, underwent counseling sessions and were guided by the orphanage on what to do when Lana exhibits certain behaviors. “That really helped give us a sense of how [we should] handle this when we get home,” said Landry.

“We felt God calling us to this and we had a very clear peace about moving forward with her adoption. The question most people ask is why, and it’s hard to explain because we just know that God led us to her and, and we felt confident that we could handle all that Gentle Hands had laid out in their profile,” she said.

Like the Nielsons, the Landrys also stayed in the family suite at Gentle Hands before Lana moved to the US with them. In the months following the adoption, Landry said that the orphanage still maintained open communication lines with the family.

Landry said that it took one year for them “to see [their] true child” as Lana healed from her grief. As of posting, Lana has been with her adoptive family for a year and four months.

NEW ROOM. The Landrys take their first family photo in Lana’s new room. Courtesy of Nikki Landry

INTRODUCING JOLLIBEE. Lana introduces Filipino fast food restaurant Jollibee to her siblings in Hawaii. Courtesy of Nikki Landry

Landry believes that Gentle Hands transitioned Lana well to be adopted into their family.

“The last four months have been wonderful, and it really has shown us all the work that Gentle Hands did brought us through that first year, and not only the work they did with her before and the work they did with her us during the entrustment, but also the work that they did with us after she was entrusted to us,” said Landry.

Campaign

Dozens of families in the US who have adopted children from Gentle Hands were in “complete shock” upon hearing the news of the orphanage’s shutdown, Landry said.

“We cannot believe the allegations that are coming out because we have firsthand accounts of week after week after week of care that we’ve witnessed in person there with Gentle Hands, and not just one or two families, but 30, 40 families or more,” she said.

Landry added that the hashtag #ProtectGentleHandsKids was created to share testimonies of families and “highlight the voices of children” who were adopted from the orphanage and now live in countries like the US, Australia, France, and Spain.

“I’m sure that there are issues with every orphanage, or has a child who maybe just doesn’t fit well in a family, but for all of a sudden this just to come out one right after another – it just seemed suspicious to me,” said Alaina Nielson.

“We’ve kept in contact with them, and we know Charity is a stickler for making sure that their licensing is completed, their fire certificate, all of those things are kept up with every year,” Nielson added.

Gentle Hands has addressed all of DSWD’s monitored violations in its Quezon City building, according to the orphanage’s counsel Tina Balajadia.

Gatchalian said in an episode of ANC’s Headstart on Monday, June 12, that Gentle Hands needed to satisfy with all five of the DSWD’s required “core competencies” – physical administration, finance, case management, help interventions, and program management.

“Is [reopening Gentle Hands] hopeless? In this world naman nothing is hopeless, but maybe she has to hurdle the… five competencies, and the findings in those five competencies. Answer them first before we start talking about reopening,” he said. – Rappler.com