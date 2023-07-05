On kidnapping allegations: Gentle Hands says kids cannot be discharged easily

Atty. Karina Balajadia-Liggayu, legal counsel of Gentle Hands Inc., attends the senate hearing on the cease and desist order issued by the DSWD to Gentle Hands, Inc. orphanage, on July 5, 2023.

Two mothers testify at the Senate that they had difficulties getting their children back after putting them into Gentle Hands for temporary shelter, but the orphanage says it is a 'red flag' if a parent has the need to do this in the first place

MANILA, Philippines – Responding to allegations of kidnapping, embattled orphanage Gentle Hands said on Wednesday, July 5, that children under their care cannot be discharged easily to parents appealing for their return.

In a Senate probe into the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) cease and desist order issued against Gentle Hands in May, two emotional mothers testified how difficult it was to see and get their children back after leaving them with the orphanage.

Gentle Hands legal counsel Karina Balajadia-Liggayu said that discharging a child “is not that easy.”

Both Monina and Melanie, whose surnames Rappler decided to withhold for the protection of their children, are single mothers who wanted to temporarily leave their children with Gentle Hands due to difficult circumstances.

Monina said that Gentle Hands executive director Charity Graff prevented her from seeing her child because there were “pending cases” involving their family. She also needed to complete a psychological assessment to get her child back. From December 2019 to November 2021, Monina did not see her child.

Meanwhile, Melanie, who was unable to care for her son since she was working, sought temporary shelter for her son in Gentle Hands.

Both Monina and Melanie have filed cases against Gentle Hands for alleged kidnapping. Monina is in the process of renewing her Parenting Capability Assessment Report (PCAR) to get her three children back, while Melanie was reunited with her son after the May 23 pullout of children from the Gentle Hands facility.

“I decided to file a case when I tried to be empathetic [for] all the mothers and children out there. I’ve been thinking a lot of times na parang ah mananahimik na ako kasi nakuha ko na ‘yung anak ko (I’ll just be silent because I got my child back). But I’m also a child advocate, so I really don’t want this to happen to any mother or any child, and… every [child] deserves a better life with their parents,” said Melanie.

Balajadia said that discharging a child involved a process, since it was a “red flag” if a parent needed to leave their child at an orphanage.

“Discharge of the children (to an orphanage) is not that easy… I’m a mother of three, and for a mother to go to a facility and say, ‘Take my child temporarily,’ – that already is already a red flag for me, and this is an indicator, a red flag according to the practices of Gentle Hands,” said Balajadia.

“So they want to determine whether or not there are certain other red flags that would demand a specific adjustment for parents in order to take the children back,” she added.

While not specifying which case, Balajadia also mentioned that a PCAR earlier obtained by one of the mothers “did actually not go through the process of physical visitation or investigation,” she said, adding that there were “factual discrepancies.”

“We are all talking about the best interest of the child, the welfare of the child. Gentle Hands would be doing the children a disservice if children that are just given to their custody are released just like that, without doing the proper investigation or without going through the proper protocols,” she said.

Balajadia added that Gentle Hands did not want to keep many children, and it tried to discharge as many as it could – whether by adoption or by reunification with birth parents.

Gwen Pimentel of the Association of Child Caring Agencies affirmed that there were processes that needed to be followed in releasing a child.

“I know that before you can commit your child to an agency, you have to go through a lot of documentations and interventions, counseling, etc. So the child caring agency cannot just release the child right away if you want the child to be released to you, because there are protocols,” she said.

Pimentel recommended that these should be part of policies and legislation for more clarity.

Over 120 children were suddenly pulled out from Gentle Hands’ Quezon City facility on May 23 following a cease and desist order relating to the orphanage’s alleged failure to comply with the agency’s minimum standards for residential facilities for children.

Their fire safety inspection certificate has since been revoked, and Gentle Hands continues to “do its best” to comply with DSWD’s requirements to bring the children back. – Rappler.com