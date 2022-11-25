‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ gets Netflix release date

SEQUEL. 'Glass Onion' is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Knives Out.'

The film sees the return of detective Benoit Blanc, who investigates a new mystery

MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over! Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to premiere on Netflix on December 23, right in time for Christmas.

The sequel to the 2019 murder mystery Knives Out follows the suave detective Benoit Blanc taking on a new mystery.

This time, the mystery involves tech billionaire Miles Bron and five of his closest friends, who fly to a private island in Greece in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film stars Daniel Craig, reprising his role as Benoit. Starring alongside him are Edward Norton as Miles, as well as Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Noah Segan, Jackie Hoffman, and Dallas Roberts.

The film was written and directed by Rian Johnson, who also helmed Knives Out.

Glass Onion’s Netflix premiere comes a month after the film premiered in theaters in the United States. – Rappler.com