Gov’t gives unvaxxed, partially vaxxed 30 days to use public transpo

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government has given the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated workers 30 days starting Wednesday, January 26, to use public transportation in Metro Manila.

This rule, in effect, means that these individuals need to be fully vaccinated within a month to be allowed transport.

By February 25, if Metro Manila is still under Alert Level 3, only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to ride public transportation.

If the Philippine government places Metro Manila under Alert Level 2, the DOTr said the policy will no longer be in effect. The Inter-Agency Task Force will meet to discuss the new alert level system for the month of February on Thursday, January 27.

According to the DOTr, this new rule was done with the interior and labor departments, “after looking into the country’s vaccination data.” It also said that another DO will no longer be needed since the new announcement only concerns implementation.

Transportation Undersecretary Artemio Tuazon Jr. said that there will still be exemptions, but these only cover individuals who need to get medical attention and those who need essential goods or services.

“Mas simple atang mapabakunahan na lang tayo, kaysa gumawa ng kung anu-anong paraan para maaccommodate tayo,” said Tuazon.

(I think it is easier to get vaccinated than to create a new exemption just to accommodate people.)

The “No vaccination, no ride” policy was implemented starting January 17. The policy was widely slammed by labor and transport groups as anti-poor and discriminatory.

The DOTr insisted that the policy was only created to ensure public safety.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade also said that the department is eyeing to put up vaccination sites in train stations, in a bid to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to commuters. – Rappler.com