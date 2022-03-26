Gov’t to hold special vaccination days in Davao, Cebu province, BARMM

LRT commuters avail Astrazenica booster shot against COVID-19 at the LRT-2 station in Recto Manila on February 22, 2022. The vaccination is a partnership between the LRTA and the city government of Manila and Antipolo. Vaccinations will be every Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8am-5pm at Recto station and at the Antipolo station on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30am-4pm. Rappler

Special vaccination days will be held from March 29 to 31 in Davao region, Cebu province, and Cotabato City, and March 30 to April 1 in BARMM

MANILA, Philippines – The government is set to hold special vaccination days from March 29 to April 1 in select areas, including the Davao Region, Cebu province, Cotabato City, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), to boost the country’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage.

“Magkakaroon po tayo ng special vaccination day sa Region 11, Cebu province, and Cotabato City nang March 29 to 31, at sa buong BARMM nang March 30 hanggang April 1 para tumaas ang coverage,” Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotage said in Laging Handa briefing on Saturday, March 26.

(We will have special vaccination days in Region 11, Cebu province, and Cotabato city from March 29 to 31, and in BARMM from March 30 to April 1 to increase coverage.)

Cabotaje added that they continue to monitor provinces, cities, and municipalities that may be deescalated to Alert Level 1.

National Vaccination Operations Center co-lead Dr. Kezia Lorraine Rosario earlier said that they planned to focus vaccination efforts in areas where many are still unvaccinated.

Cabotaje said that as of March 24, 65.5 million have been vaccinated, and 11.7 million booster doses have been provided.

– Rappler.com