Gov’t puts regions affected by Odette under state of calamity

DEVASTATED. Typhoon Odette-battered areas which were visited by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in the towns of Cebu and Bohol on December 19, 2021.

(1st UPDATE) The regions of Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga are under state of calamity

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, December 21, announced that he had signed the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) recommendation to place regions devastated by Typhoon Odette (Rai) under a state of calamity.

The following regions would be placed under state of calamity:

Mimaropa

Western Visayas

Central Visayas

Eastern Visayas

Northern Mindanao

Caraga

The said regions were the most affected areas when the typhoon wreaked havoc in the Visayas and Mindanao. The recommendation was made during the NDRRMC’s full council meeting on December 20.

According to Duterte, the declaration would improve the emergency response in the affected areas.

“The declaration of the state of calamity will hasten the rescue and relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector, including kung saan galing ang tulong – be it outside or ‘yung tayo-tayo lang (where the aid came from – be it outside or locally),” Duterte said.

Under the Republic Act No. 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, there would be an “imposition of price ceiling on basic necessities and prime commodities” in places under state of calamity. Under the law, the government can also program or reprogram funds for repair of public infrastructure.

As of December 20, the Philippine National Police recorded at least 375 deaths due to the typhoon. – Rappler.com