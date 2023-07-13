Gov’t to use idle BuCor lands for agriculture

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PILOT SITE. The Ihawig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan will serve as pilot site for the DA-DOJ project.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) signed a memorandum of agreement on Thursday, July 13, seeking to use arable and idle lands within prison reservations and penal farms of the Bureau of Corrections.

The initiative, called the “Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment for Food Security” or RISE, will use the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, as a pilot site.

During the ceremonial signing at the Malacañang, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is also serving as concurrent agriculture chief, said the project combines the administration’s pursuit of food security and rehabilitative justice.

The project will engage persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to “reform and prepare them for reintegration into society.”

“By investing in these capacity building activities, we are not only helping boost food production but also giving our PDLs opportunities to realize their potential for positive change and for reformation,” said Marcos.

Established during the American occupation, Iwahig is known as “prison without walls” where convicts tend farms and learn how to make handicrafts. The penal colony was the subject of 2005 French documentary film, Out of Bounds.

Under the project, 500 hectares in Iwahig will be used for agro-tourism sites and food production areas.

Thirty hectares will be developed into a cashew production area, while half a hectare will be allotted for tilapia fingerlings, and 40 hectares will be for rice.

The project also plans to establish a 400-hectare forage and dairy production area.

This development comes a week after Marcos signed the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which condones debts incurred by around 600,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries.

