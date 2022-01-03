Gov’t tracks down another traveler who ‘breached’ quarantine rules

Tourism chief Puyat adds that they also identified two to three other hotels that allegedly breached quarantine protocols

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said on Monday, January 3, that the government has tracked down another Filipina traveler from the United States who allegedly skipped quarantine after arriving in the country.

“After this incident [Poblacion], somebody gave the name, even gave pictures [and] the day she arrived, nagpamasahe pa (she had a massage). As in she was even posting it on Instagram stories. Very proud na (that) she was skipping quarantine,” Puyat said during her interview with Pinky Webb on CNN Philippines’ The Source on Monday.

According to Puyat, the alleged violator went straight to her condominium unit instead of checking in a hotel to undergo mandatory quarantine.

“She didn’t even check [into] a hotel. She just said she checked in this hotel, but it showed na she didn’t even check in a hotel. Dumeretso sa condo niya (She went straight to her condo),” the tourism chief said.

Puyat added that the alleged violator had been tracked down and the tourism department has forwarded the case to appropriate government agencies.

“And her name was given and the person who knows her even gave a sworn affidavit, nahuli na rin ‘yong taong ‘yon (that person was already tracked down),” Puyat said. “I’ve given it already to the BOQ (Bureau of Quarantine) and the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government), and I will leave it up to them.”

The BOQ and the interior department have yet to issue another statement. Meanwhile, Puyat added that the DOT also identified at least two to three other hotels that allegedly violated quarantine rules.

In late 2021, a traveler from the US was tracked down after she skipped quarantine and spread COVID-19 while partying in Poblacion, Makati City.

On the last day of 2021, Philippine National Police chief Police General Dionardo Carlos ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to file a complaint against the alleged quarantine violator.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said on Monday that seven of the 15 close contacts of the so-called “Poblacion girl” tested positive for COVID-19. He said they are still waiting for the variant data. – With a report from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com