Groceries, mobile vans boost COVID-19 vax drive in Bulacan, Pampanga

Central Luzon provinces administered COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of residents on Monday, November 29, with Bulacan province providing bags of groceries as a sweetener for those joining the three-day Bayanihan Bakunahan drive.

Central Luzon Center for Health Development regional director Corazon Flores said the region’s target is half a million doses daily or 1.5 million by December 1.

In Bulacan, where centers were open from 7 am to 7 pm, the provincial health office’s Facebook posters tacked on “Pamaskong Handog” to the vaccination drive as the main attraction.

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine shots in Mabalacat, Pampanga. Mabalacat City information office

“”Individuals who received their vaccination during the Bayanihan Bakunahan program in Bulacan would get grocery packages from the Bulacan provincial government spearheaded by Governor Daniel Fernando,” it said.

Mabalacat City urged residents to get their jabs to continue the downward trend on COVID-19 active cases.

The city has recorded a 10-day streak of zero-active cases, broken only by one active case on Sunday, Nov. 28. It was back to zero, however, on November 29.

Clark Development Corporation opened the Clark Polytechnic Hall and Alpha Aviation Group’s Gym inside the freeport zone between 9 am to 4 pm until December 1.

A health worker in Bulacan province hands over a bag of free gifts to a resident who has just received her COVID-19 vaccine dose. PIA Bulacan

In Angeles City, Mayor Carmelo Lazatin, Jr. deployed two mobile bus clinics under its Ronda Bakuna program to the city’s entry boundaries along McArthur highway in Balibago and Angeles City-Porac road.

The city government of Angeles said all unvaccinated residents and non-residents of the city can get their inoculation at these points.

The city’s two mega vaccination sites at the City College of Angeles and Angeles City National High School will also accommodate all walk-in residents and non-residents who want to be vaccinated until December 1.

All centers welcomed minors provided they had the necessary requirements and were accompanied by a legal guardian. – Rappler.com

Joann Manabat is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.