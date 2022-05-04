In Ilocos Norte, group joins Team Fariñas in march to call for peaceful polls

CRY FOR PEACE. Supporters of candidates under Team Fariñas march in the capital city of Laoag as they call for peaceful and fair 2022 elections.

Team Fariñas cries harassment, which the police deny. Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc also distances himself from the allegations.

LAOAG CITY, Philippines – With just a few days before the May 9 polls, a citizens’ group on Monday, May 2, appealed to candidates in Ilocos Norte not to suppress the people’s will amid claims and counter-claims of harassment and threats among rival political camps.

The Crusaders for Peace urged provincial candidates to cooperate with citizens in ensuring peaceful and fair elections. Condemning the alleged use of “private armies funded by local politicians,” they asked bets to desist from disrupting the elections and resorting to intimidation.

Formed in 2018 in La Union, the group on Monday joined a march for peaceful elections organized by Team Fariñas, led by veteran politician and gubernatorial candidate Rodolfo “Rudy” Fariñas.

Candidates under Team Fariñas are in fierce rivalry with Team Marcos, the clan of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, for top positions in the province and the capital city of Laoag.

The Fariñas clan and their supporters earlier complained about alleged harassment and threats experienced by their supporters and campaign managers.

On April 29, for instance, police in Piddig, Ilocos Norte, implemented a search warrant – issued from La Union – at the home of Estancia village captain Felimon T. Balguna, 62. Police said the search yielded one caliber .45 pistol, ammunition, and a hand grenade. Team Fariñas said Balguna is one of their supporters.

Former governor Fariñas said Balguna was released after the rally, when the police withdrew their complaint against him.

A report of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal and Canine group of the provincial police concluded that the alleged hand grenade seized from Balguna turned out to be a lighter that was shaped like a grenade. It “has no initiating device, no necessary components, and no explosive filler that is capable to set off an explosion,” the report said.

Partisan police?

The Team Fariñas-organized march on Monday started at the Laoag City bypass road in Santa Maria Village and ended at the city plaza facing the Ilocos Norte capitol where police in full gear were deployed.

Organizers said at least 5,000 supporters joined the march. Rappler asked the police for a crowd estimate on Wednesday, May 4, but they declined to give a number.

The march made a stop in front of the city police station where the team urged law enforcement authorities to be non-partisan.

RARE PROTEST. Organizers of the rally claimed 5,000 joined the march in Laoag City on May 2. (Courtesy of Team Fariñas)

Team Fariñas had earlier accused the Laoag city police of getting in the way of their campaign, citing the service of search warrants to identified supporters of the team and the putting up of checkpoints surrounding the house of the Fariñases in Barit village.

Fariñas niece-in-law, Chevylle Fariñas, is running for mayor against incumbent Vice Mayor Toto Lazo, who is the candidate of Team Marcos. Former governor Fariñas is running for governor against reelectionist Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, while his daughter Ria Fariñas is seeking reelection as 1st District representative against against Sandro Marcos, son of presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Fariñas team alleged that several of their supporters have received death threats which they had reported to the police.

“Sana sa maliit na boses ng mga kasama dito sa peaceful march natin dito sa Ilocos Norte ay matigil na ang harassment ng mga pulis at mga nakaupo dito sa probinsya natin,” said Ria Fariñas. (Hopefully, the voices of those who joined the peaceful march here in Ilocos Norte can help stop the harassment by the police and those who rule our province.)

The police called the accusations “baseless and unfounded,” saying that none of their acts were “politically motivated.”

Governor Manotoc also distanced himself and his team from the allegations, telling reporters Monday that he does not “endorse such behavior.”

“Sa totoo lang, wala naman akong alam doon. Hindi naman ako masyadong sanay sa ganito,” he said. (I really know nothing about that. I am not used to these incidents.)

Manotoc expressed hope that “things can remain as orderly and peaceful as possible.”

Still for Marcos Jr.

Despite the tension between the local candidates from Team Marcos and their camp, Rudy still asked voters to support the presidential candidacy of Marcos Jr.

“All of the other [presidential candidates]… know that the son of [Marcos Jr.] is directly challenging my daughter who is the incumbent,” he said. But Rudy emphasized that he “cannot endorse any other candidate than Marcos Jr,” as he reasoned out that Ilocanos “like” him and that Marcos himself was a former governor.

“The least I can do is keep quiet,” he said.

But the former House majority leader said it’s a different situation in the local races, as he called on voters to support his slate. – Rappler.com

John Michael Mugas is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.