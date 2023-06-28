Marcos urged to withdraw Gadon’s appointment as poverty alleviation adviser

CONTROVERSIAL. Lawyer Larry Gadon of Kilusang Bagong Lipunan files his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 2022 elections, at the Sofitel hotel in Pasay City on October 5, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Lawmakers and progressive groups on Wednesday, June 28, urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to withdraw his appointment of controversial disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon as his presidential adviser on poverty alleviation.

Malacañang, however, believes that the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court to disbar or bar Gadon from practicing law in the Philippines would have no bearing on his role in the Marcos administration.

“We were aware of Sec. Gadon’s cases before the Supreme Court but the President felt that his work as presidential adviser will not get affected by his status as a lawyer,” Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a statement released to media.

“He will continue on his new role as Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation as there are urgent matters that need to be done in the President’s anti-poverty programs. The President believes he will do a good job,” added Bersamin.

Gadon, who lost a bid for the Senate in 2022, was appointed to the Malacañang post on June 26. He has yet to take his oath of office as of posting time.

Before he was disbarred, Gadon was suspended twice – in 2019 over a complaint filed a decade back and then indefinitely in 2022 over a viral video where he berated journalist Raissa Robles. The same 2022 video led to the disbarment.

Gadon also faces several complaints over his behavior, which the Supreme Court took into account in deciding on barring him from law practice in the country.

Liza Maza, former Gabriela Representative and one-time lead convenor of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC), urged Marcos to “immediately recall the appointment” of Gadon.

“In the first place, the appointment of Gadon who is a notorious misogynist is not only an insult but a great disservice to women who continue to bear the brunt of poverty in the Philippines,” she said, also questioning why the role was needed in the first place since the NAPC already exists.

Gabriela, meanwhile, said it was an “embarrassment” to have Gadon as a Marcos adviser for poverty alleviation, since he knows nothing of what the poor experience, and because of the disbarment.

Senator Risa Hontiveros called on Marcos to “reconsider” Gadon as his adviser. “A disgraced former attorney does not inspire confidence in the Cabinet,” she said in a statement.

Besides, said the opposition senator, “Gadon holds neither title nor expertise to justify his appointment.”

Pushing through with the decision will only demoralize the bureaucracy by incentivizing an official whom the Court unanimously does not trust. This will be a slap in the face for our legal professionals, and yet another black eye on good governance so early on in the current administration,” she added.

Akbayan Party president Rafaela David said Marcos must rescind the appointment of the “buffoon,” referring to Gadon. – Rappler.com