Gunmen kill General Santos bank executive

Police identify the victim as Peter Tiang Salvador, regions head of the Philippine Business Bank (PBB)

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – Gunmen shot and killed a bank executive while he was driving in Barangay Lagao, General Santos on Monday night, June 6.

The gunmen waylaid and riddled with bullets the sports utility vehicle of 39-year-old Peter Tiang Salvador, regions head of the Philippine Business Bank (PBB).

Salvador, who was alone, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Salvador’s vehicle was first fired upon in front of the International School on Leon Llido Street. He was able to speed off, but his assailants chased him.

At the first volley of gunfire, a witness at an eatery said a customer who was eating was grazed by a stray bullet.

Lagao police precinct chief Captain Miguel Angelo Quidilla said Salvador was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

Allan Kim Villanueva, president of the City Bankers’ Association of General Santos, condemned the killing, saying Salvador was a big loss to the city’s banking industry.

He described Salvador as a diligent and hardworking banker who had worked his way up.

Police said it was looking into several angles, including a possible link to the gun attack on another man along the highway in Barangay Ligaya an hour after Salvador was shot.

The other victim, 34-year-old Adonis Culongan Bercero, survived a gunshot wound but was unable to identify who shot him. – Rappler.com