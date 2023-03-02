Hazing complaint filed vs 6 people tagged in death of Adamson student

COMPLAINTS. Six members of the Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity considered as persons of interest in the death, due to hazing, of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig, undergo inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice in Manila on March 2, 2023.

John Michael Salilig, the brother of the victim, files the complaint with the Department of Justice

MANILA, Philippines – At least six people are facing hazing complaints for the death of 24-year-old John Matthew Salilig, the Adamson University student who died due to alleged hazing.

On Thursday afternoon, March 2, Biñan, Laguna police assisted the complainant, Salilig’s brother John Michael, as he filed a complaint with the Department of Justice.

Based on the copy of the complaint, the following have been slapped with the complaint due to alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) No 8049, as amended by RA No. 11053 or the anti-hazing act:

Earl Anthony Romero, 21, also known as (aka) Slaughter

Tung Cheng Teng, 22, aka Nike

Jerome Balot, 22, aka Allie

Sandro Victorino, 28, aka Loki

Michael Lambert Ritalde, 31, aka Alcazar

Mark Pedrosa, 39, aka Macoy

Over a week after Salilig was reported missing, his body was discovered by authorities in a vacant lot at the back of a subdivision in Imus, Cavite. A witness said the chemical engineering student was beaten at least 70 times during the initiation rites.

Salilig’s autopsy report showed that he died due to severe blunt force trauma that he could have sustained during the initiation rites, according to Imus police case investigator Staff Sergeant Jessie Villanueva.

On Thursday, a separate hazing complaint was also filed by another Adamson University student who was also a victim of alleged hazing.

Roi Osmond dela Cruz, 21, filed a complaint against the same people involved in Salilig’s death. Dela Cruz survived the incident.

An obstruction of justice complaint was also filed against a certain Gregorio Cruz in relation to the hazing complaint. Cruz had already been arrested, based on the complaint.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Virgilio Jopia, acting chief of the Biñan City police, told reporters that the people tagged in the case would remain under police custody. They were also set to submit their counter-affidavits on March 10.

Jopia added that they might ask for an immigration lookout bulletin for those aready facing complaints in the alleged hazing incident.

“Kanina po, nakita natin na may mga umiiyak doon during the inquest proceeding eh. Kaya makikita mo ‘yong pagsisisi rin nila, at sa tingin ko, baka during the trial, baka magbago rin ang isip nila at makipag-cooperate rin,” Police Colonel Randy Silvio, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Metro Manila chief, said.

(Earlier, we saw some of them crying during the inquest proceeding. So, we can see their remorse, and I think, during the trial, they might have a change of heart.) – Rappler.com