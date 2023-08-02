Hontiveros says adopted Senate resolution on WPS not ‘watered down’ version

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros is grateful to her colleagues for reaching a consensus on condemning China's harassment of Filipino fishermen

MANILA, Philippines – Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday, August 2, said that the adopted Senate resolution “strongly condemning” China’s incessant incursions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) was not a “watered down” version of her original resolution.

“‘Yung intent ng unang reso ko at intent ng reso ni SP (Senate President), ay kinombine lang at ganun pa rin kalakas at makikita natin sa reception din ng publiko or at least as we’re starting to measure it sa pamamagitan ng pag-cover niyo sa devlopment na ito,” Hontiveros said when asked if she agrees with Senate President Migz Zubiri that the revised resolution was not an adulterated reworking.

(The intent of my initial resolution and the resolution of SP was combined, and it’s still strong and we can see the reception of the public or at least we’re starting to measure it the way you cover this development.)

On Tuesday, August 1, the Senate unanimously approved Resolution No. 718, which was a merged version of Resolutions No. 659 and 707 filed by Hontiveros and Zubiri, respectively.

In this new resolution, senators did not call on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to bring China’s harassment before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as originally proposed by Hontiveros. Instead, they included the UNGA option only among five proposed moves in case China continues harassing Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea.

Resolution No. 718 came after senators held a closed-door meeting on Monday, July 31, and after Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, who once served as DFA chief under then-president Rodrigo Duterte, expressed reservations about bringing the issue before the UNGA.

Some senators, including Cayetano, last week moved to put on hold the approval of Senate Resolution 659. They believed that bringing the issue before the UN might trigger tensions between the two countries, prompting the Senate to hold an executive session with security officials.

Despite revising her original resolution, Hontiveros said that she was grateful to her colleagues for reaching a consensus on condemning China’s harassment of Filipino fishermen.

“So ngayon na-adopt namin ‘yung aming resolution unanimously, ita-transmit sa DFA, the ball is in their court now, kasi sila yung alter-ego ni Presidente bilang architect of foreign policy. Kung alinmang hakbang ang pipiliin nila pati, timetable ilang buwan pa ba ‘yan ilang taon pa ba ‘yan nasa sakanilang kamay na. At least the Senate has spoken and in line with the thinking and the feeling ng ating mga kababayan,” she said.

(Now that we have adopted the resolution unanimously, to be transmitted to the DFA, the ball is in their court now, because they are the alter-ego of the President as architect of the foreign policy. Whatever action they choose, and timetable – whether months or years, it’s now in their hands. At least the Senate has spoken and in line with the thinking and the feelings of our fellowmen.)

The Senator said that what she appreciated about the DFA was that it had no contentions on the Senate move.

“There was that openness of mind na naappreciate ko at ‘yung paghawak nila ng responsibilidad na sila nga ang gagawa niyan, which I respect, at nandoon na sa unang reso ko at definitely sa reso ni SP and sa final reso ng Senado,” she said.

(There was that openness of mind that I appreciate and the way they take responsibility that they will be the one to implement, which I respect, the actions included in my resolution, SP’s resolution, and in the final Senate resolution.)

Speaking to reporters in Malaysia on Thursday, July 27, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. seemingly downplayed Hontiveros’ resolution, saying that it’s the executive that sets foreign policy.

“So, I mean – of course, the senator (Risa Hontiveros) is free to file whatever resolution she wants. But I do not know how that will translate to any action that will reach the United Nations General Assembly,” said Marcos.

Reacting to the President’s pronouncement, Hontiveros took a swipe at him, saying that he seemed to forget the role of the legislation.

“Naku naging senador din naman si Presidente noon. Baka nakaligtaan lang nila or baka nalito lang sila sa reso ng senado at ‘yung inuudyok namin na reso ng gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng DFA sa UN General Assembly among many other possible more assertive actions,” she said.

(The President was a senator before. Maybe he forgot or was confused with what a Senate resolution is and our resolution urging the government through the DFA to bring the issue before the UN General Assembly, among many other possible more assertive actions.) – Rappler.com