‘Rejuvenating,’ says hopeful Lacson as he brings campaign to Zamboanga

PING'S CAMPAIGN. Vice presidential bet Senate President Tito Sotto speaks while his running mate, Senator Panfilo 'Ping' Lacson listens as they meet their supporters in Zamboanga City on March 30.

Presidential bet Senator Panfilo 'Ping' Lacson remains hopeful that there will be a 'change in the people’s mindset,' and that he will top the presidential race this May

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – “Rejuvenating.”

That was how presidential survey tailender Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson responded when asked in Zamboanga City about his ongoing campaign for the presidency.

Lacson told a group of Zamboangueños on Wednesday, March 30, that his campaign has rejunevated him despite his decision to pursue his presidential bid as an independent candidate.

The senator has resigned from the Partido Reporma ng Pilipinas (PRP) ahead of former speaker and Davao del Norte Pantaleon Alvarez’s announcement that he and the party have decided to shift their support to another presidential candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo.

Lacson said he has remained hopeful that there would be a “change in the people’s mindset,” and that he would top the presidential race this May.

The senator and his running mate, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, were in Zamboanga City on Wednesday and met with their supporters in a town hall meeting-styled gathering. This was a day after a rally led by presidential bet former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. attracted a crowd of thousands during a rally at the Universidad de Zamboanga Summit Center.

A rally led by Robredo at the Cesar C. Climaco Freedom Park also drew a much larger crowd on March 17.

Lacson said they opted for the town hall meeting approach in their campaign because it brought them closer to people.

Lacson, Sotto, and their candidates earlier paid a courtesy call on Zamboanga Mayor Maria Isabelle “Beng” Climaco, a Robredo supporter, who warmly received them at city hall. The meeting was arranged by retired Major General Angelito Casimiro, a former Zamboanga police director. – Rappler.com

Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship