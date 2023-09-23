Hospitals, health facilities on code white alert in Calabarzon over volcanic smog

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VOG. Volcanic smog or vog coming from Taal Volcano is seen along Daang Hari-Vermosa Road in Imus, Cavite, at dawn on September 22, 2023.

Code white alert means the personnel of medical hospitals and municipal health offices are ready to provide the necessary health services

LAGUNA, Philippines – The Department of Health on Friday, September 22, placed hospitals and health facilities on code white alert in Calabarzon in relation to the presence of volcanic smog emitted by Taal Volcano.

Voltaire Guadalupe, head of the regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management in Health, told Rappler in a phone interview that this will ensure the “readiness of the hospital workforce if situation comes worse.”

Code white alert means the personnel of medical hospitals and municipal health offices are ready to provide the necessary health services.

Volcanic smog or vog is a product of continuous sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from Taal Volcano.

Guadalupe said over 1,800 health personnel are on call in the region to respond to any emergency.

The code white alert in Calabarzon came after an emergency meeting led by the regional Office Of the Civil Defense, together with the regional chiefs of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and DOH; local goverment units; and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

There have been no reports so far of evacuations in relation to the volcanic smog.

In Batanas, Balayan, Lian, Tanauan,Nasugbo, Balete, Agoncilio, and Tuy experienced low visiblity due to volcanic smog.

Boxes of medicines, nebules, and medical kits for respiratory ailments were distributed to affected municipal health offices

The DOH urged residents of affected areas to limit their time outdoors to minimize exposure. Those who experience chest pain, itchiness of the throat and skin, and dizziness should consult their barangay health centers.

The DOH also urged tourists who have booked accommodations in Cavite and Batangas to check if their destination is affected by volcanic smog. – Rappler.com