House approves bill increasing paid service incentive leave credits

House Bill No. 998 seeks to amend a Labor Code provision in order to give qualified employees 10 service incentive leave credits, instead of the original 5

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 15, approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to raise the number of paid service incentive leave (SIL) credits granted to qualified employees from five to 10.

The proposed measure – which was also passed by the House in the 18th Congress but languished in the Senate – seeks to amend a provision of the Labor Code of the Philippines, which stipulates that “every employee who has rendered at least one year of service shall be entitled to a yearly service incentive leave of five days.”

House Bill No. 988 retains exemptions under Presidential Decree No. 442, saying the proposed revision shall not apply to those who already enjoy a 10-day paid service incentive leave, those working in establishments which have less than 10 employees, and establishments exempted by the labor secretary.

Current laws do not require employers to grant sickness and vacation leaves – only service incentive leaves – to employees, and PD 442 says that employers who give employees five-day vacation leave credits are already compliant with the mandatory granting of SIL.

Baguio City Representative Mark Go, who was among those who authored and sponsored the proposal, has said the increase in leave credits would boost the morale of employees who “are left vulnerable to sickness, emergencies, and other fortuitous events that would cost them a day of paid work.”

On Tuesday, the House also passed on final reading a bill that compels higher education institutions to include in curriculums a comprehensive study of Philippine history during World War II, and a bill recognizing February 1 as National Hijab Day. – Rappler.com