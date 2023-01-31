House OKs bill lowering optional retirement age of gov’t workers to 56

PHYSICALLY PRESENT. Public school teachers of the Rafael Palma elementary school in Manila report back to work after the DepEd orders them to be in their classrooms even without their students, on April 25, 2022.

The Makabayan bloc says government workers, particularly public school teachers, 'should at least be given the choice if they wish to rest from the profession and enjoy more good and healthy years ahead'

The House of Representatives has passed on final reading a bill that seeks to allow government workers to receive their retirement benefits at the age 56.

House Bill No. 206 seeks to lower the optional retirement age, currently at 60, by amending Section 13-A of The Government Service Insurance System Act of 1997.

Qualified members must have rendered at least 15 years of service and must not be receiving a monthly pension benefit from permanent total disability.

The bill was passed on Tuesday, January 31, with 268 lawmakers voting in the affirmative, one against, and one abstention.

In pushing for the measure Makabayan bloc lawmakers – Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas, ACT Teachers Representative France Castro, and Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel – argued that government workers, particularly, public school teachers, “should at least be given the choice if they wish to rest from the profession and enjoy more good and healthy years ahead.”

Other principal authors of the proposal are representatives Maria Carmen Zamora, Marlyn Primicias-Agabas, Joseph Stephen Paduano, Coco Yap, Lorna Silverio, Edwin Olivarez, Reynante Arrogancia, LRay Villafuerte, Miguel Luis Villafuerte, Tsuyoshi Anthony Horibata, Nicholas Enciso VIII, Patrick Michael Vargas, Joseph Gilbert Violago, and Edgar Chatto.

The bill already hurdled the House in the 17th and 18th congresses, but failed to get past the Senate.

Currently, counterpart bills filed by senators Sonny Angara, Win Gatchalian, and Joel Villanueva are still pending in the Senate committee level. – Rappler.com