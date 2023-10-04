Bajo de Masinloc tragedy: Romualdez urges calm, lawmakers want more patrols

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TRAGEDY AT SEA. The surviving crew members of the fishing boat Dearyn arrive at Barangay Cato, Infanta, Pangasinan, on October 2, 2023, after its mother ship was rammed by an unidentified commercial vessel transiting the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

(1st UPDATE) 'The incident could have been prevented if there were more Philippine Coast Guard patrols in Bajo de Masinloc,' says House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro

MANILA, Philippines – House Speaker Martin Romualdez called for “patience and understanding” in the wake of a deadly ramming incident involving a Filipino fishing boat off the waters of Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag or Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea.

“It is paramount that we, as a nation, trust our institutions and refrain from speculating, ensuring the investigation proceeds without hindrance,” Speaker Martin Romualdez said in a statement on Wednesday, October 4.

Romualdez said he joins the country in mourning the death of three fishermen whose boat was rammed on Monday, October 2 by Pacific Anna, a crude oil tanker registered under the flag of the Marshall Islands, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro of ACT Teachers said the incident underscores the need for more patrols in Philippine waters.

“The incident could have been prevented if there were more PCG patrols in Bajo de Masinloc. Aside from preventing such accidents, they can also be more effective in protecting our waters and our fisherfolk,” she insisted.

House Deputy Minority Leader Bernadette Herrera-Dy of BH also urged the government to deploy more patrols in the area.

“I vehemently denounce the killing of our three Filipino fishermen by the foreign commercial fishing vessel that rammed and sunk their fishing boat,” she said.

Agri Representative Wilbert Lee said the perpetrators should be held responsible and face heavy penalties for leaving the scene.

“When there is an accident, the instinct is to check if someone is wounded or if something is destroyed, then to help. But these people have no conscience. They ran from their responsibility to help,” Lee added.

Assistance for families, survivors

Zambales 1st District Representative Jefferson Khonghun joined calls for a thorough investigation of the incident.

“We need to know what happened, which boat or vessel rammed first. We don’t want to jump to conclusions. We don’t want to speculate. But as of now, we know who is the bully in Masinloc so we can’t help but think about what really happened at sea in Scarborough,” he said in an interview with Rappler.

“We are saddened to learn about this tragic incident, especially our fellow townsmen who died. Most of our fisherfolk, they only get lost at sea whenever they are caught up with a typhoon or their boat capsizes. This is the first time this kind of accident happened, a collision like hit-and-run at sea and there were reported casualties,” he added.

Khonghun added that they are preparing assistance, along with Subic Mayor Jonathan Khonghun, for the families of the victims as well and fishermen who survived the incident.

“Financially, of course, we are going to help them, especially those who need burial expenses and those who lost their livelihood. We are preparing packages for them. Even mayor Jon Khonghun is also on the move to at least ensure that the families won’t be left out as they are also the victims in this tragedy,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. already said earlier on Wednesday the Philippines would “exert every effort” to get to the bottom of the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

Senators also demanded justice for the three fishermen, and renewed calls for increased funds for the PCG.

Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal) is a traditional fishing ground which should not be impeded, according to the 2016 arbitral court ruling won by the Philippines against China.

But Beijing continues to assert its claim in the area, sparking tensions between the two countries.

Recently, the China Coast Guard placed a floating barrier around the shoal’s opening to prevent Filipinos from fishing in the area, but personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard eventually removed the barrier. – With reports from Joann Manabat/Rappler.com