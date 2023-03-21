Bill allowing married women to keep maiden surname hurdles House

PROTEST. On the eve of International Women's Day, March 7, 2023, the Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women, Tanggol Magsasaka, and Free Our Sisters-Southern Tagalog hold a protest in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, to call for an end to human rights abuses.

MANILA, Philippines – For the second Congress in a row, the House of Representatives passed a bill allowing married women to retain their maiden surname.

All 277 House lawmakers who cast a vote on Tuesday, March 21, said yes to the measure, which seeks to amend the New Civil Code of the Philippines.

The existing law gives a woman three options after marriage: (1) add her husband’s surname to her maiden first and last name, (2) adopt her husband’s surname, or (3) use her husband’s full name then add a prefix such as “Mrs.” to indicate that she is the wife.

House Bill No. 4605 introduces a fourth option, which allows the woman to keep her first and last name, with no changes.

The measure was introduced in the House by Manila 4th District Representative Edward Maceda, Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas, San Juan City Representative Ysabel Maria Zamora, and Leyte 3rd District Representative Anna Victoria Veloso-Tuazon.

The bill was approved on second reading last week during an all-women plenary session in celebration of National Women’s Month.

The refiled bill was already approved by the House in the 18th Congress, but languished in the Senate. – Rappler.com