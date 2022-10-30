House makes initial P35-million pledge to aid Paeng victims

REELING. Residents were forced to wade through flooded roads to buy essential goods, something to eat and dry clothing as several barangays in Kawit, Cavite, including the Poblacion, are still submerged in flood waters caused by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, on October 30, 2022.

Representatives from Southern Luzon, Western Visayas, and Maguindanao seek financial and food assistance from the House leadership for their storm-affected constituents

MANILA, Philippines – Congressmen and congresswomen pitched in an initial amount of P35 million to help families affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), which battered several parts of the Philippines over the weekend and killed dozens of people.

In a statement on Sunday, October 30, House Speaker Martin Romualdez announced that the financial assistance came from congressmen led by Ako Bicol Representative and House appropriations panel chairman Zaldy Co, and other private individuals.

“On top of the P35 million, the Speaker has also received a pledge of assistance from private sector, which committed to helping in the production of much-needed relief packs,” a statement from his office read.

His office added that those who sought financial and food assistance were from Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Marinduque, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Zamboanga City, Lanao del Norte, and Maguindanao.

The said areas will also receive assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Romualdez said.

Based on the situation report provided by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday morning, the storm left 48 people dead (37 confirmed, 11 for validation).

Over 923,000 people were affected, including around 168,000 which took shelter in evacuation centers.

Paeng damaged hundreds of houses, interrupted power lines in over 120 localities, and triggered cancellation of air and sea trips.

$1 = P58.11