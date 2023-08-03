House OKs bill declaring national election day a regular holiday

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VOTING DAY. Residents crowd the polling centers in Cainta, Rizal to vote for the local and national elections on May 9, 2022.

In past national elections, Philippine presidents had to issue proclamations to make voting day a special, non-working holiday

MANILA, Philippines – To boost voter turnout, the House of Representatives on Wednesday, August 3, approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to declare every national election a regular non-working holiday.

House Bill No. 8187 seeks to amend the Administrative Code of 1987, which currently enumerates only 12 regular holidays and two special days.

In past national elections, Philippine presidents had to issue proclamations to make voting day a special, non-working holiday.

“The right to suffrage is guaranteed by our Constitution and we want to value and protect this right by making sure that voters would no longer worry about missing work,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez said in a statement.

Section 2 of the bill specifies national election as a “plebiscite, referendum, people’s initiative, recall election, special election, other processes of voting of a similar nature which are national in scope.”

During its second reading in May, Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Representative Rufus Rodriguez moved to amend the bill to include regional elections such as those held in the Cordillera Administrative Region and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. – Rachel Ivy Reyes/Rappler.com

Rachel Ivy Reyes is the news editor of Outcrop, the official student paper of University of the Philippines Baguio. She currently volunteers for Rappler.