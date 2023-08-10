House kicks off deliberations on proposed 2024 budget

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESUMPTION. The House opens its second regular session on Monday morning, July 24, 2023.

The House is committed to pass the Marcos administration's proposed 2024 spending plan before it goes on a break in October

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives began tackling on Thursday, August 10, the National Expenditure Program (NEP), or the proposed 2024 budget submitted by the executive branch to Congress.

The first to brief lawmakers is the Development Budget Coordination Committee, composed of President Ferdinand Marcos’ economic team.

They are:

Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman

Department of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno

National Economic and Development Authority Director General

Arsenio Balisacan

Arsenio Balisacan Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona

The four are expected to justify how the executive branch crafted its proposed 2024 spending plan worth P5.768 trillion.

The budget request is higher by 9.5% from 2023’s P5.268-trillion budget.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the budget allotted for priority sectors:

Education: P924.7 billion (up from P895.2 billion in 2023)

Public works: P822.2 billion (down from P894.2 billion in 2023)

Health: P306.1 billion (down from P314.7 billion in 2023)

Interior and local government: P259.5 billion (up from P253.2 billion in 2023)

Defense: P232.2 billion (up from P203.4 billion in 2023)

Transportation: P214.3 billion (up from P106 billion in 2023)

Social welfare: P209.9 billion (up from P199.5 billion in 2023)

Agriculture: P181.4 billion (up from P173.6 billion in 2023)

Judiciary: P57.8 billion (up from P54.9 billion in 2023)

Labor: P40.5 billion (down from P47.1 billion in 2023)

Ahead of Thursday’s House session, Speaker Martin Romualdez’s office issued a press release, saying lawmakers were expecting economic managers to explain how the fringes of society could feel the effects of economic growth. (READ: Without context, Marcos’ SONA 2023 figures warp economic reality)

“The poor say they cannot eat growth. If majority of our people do not feel our economic expansion, they should at least see it in terms of the proper use of the national budget for social services, infrastructure, education, health, and even direct financial assistance to the poor and other vulnerable sectors,” Romualdez, the President’s first cousin, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Philippine economy posted a 7.6% growth in 2022, as Marcos boasted during his second State of the Nation Address in July, but it was still not enough to return to pre-pandemic trajectory. The prices of goods continue to increase, although at a slower pace now compared to 2023.

Below is the schedule of the budget briefings per government agency at the committee level.

House appropriations panel vice chairperson Stella Quimbo previously said the chamber was hoping to start plenary debates by September 18.

Romualdez also asserted that the House is committed to pass the NEP before the chamber goes on a break in October. – Rappler.com