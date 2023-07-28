House returns to face-to-face work setup starting August 1

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EMPTY CHAIRS. Nearly all lawmakers are present in Wednesday’s plenary session, albeit virtually, resulting in a House floor that lacks physical quorum. Dwight de Leon/Rappler

Previously, lawmakers had been allowed to attend sessions virtually, resulting in an often near-empty plenary hall

MANILA, Philippines – Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic, the House of Representatives will return to a full face-to-face work setup starting August 1.

In a memorandum dated July 25, Speaker Matin Romualdez said that House members are required to attend committee meetings, conferences, or hearings in-person, following the decision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lift the nationwide state of public emergency due to the pandemic.

Attendance and voting in committee meetings via mobile phones or registered accounts, verified by the Secretary General, are permitted only when the Speaker authorizes meetings, conferences, or hearings through electronic platforms.

Meanwhile, legislative documents such as the order of business, calendar of business, house journal, committee reports, and bills for consideration on third reading will still be sent to the lawmakers’ official email addresses and the 19th Congress all-members Viber Group.

The electronic filing of House bills, resolutions, committee reports, and other measures will also remain.

In a previous plenary session, House Assistant Minority Leader Arlene Brosas called out her colleagues who were not physically present.

During that hearing, 310 out of 314 lawmakers were present, but Rappler noticed that only about 20 to 30 legislators were on the House floor during Brosas’ interpellation. – with a report from Dwight de Leon Rappler.com