60-day House suspension vs Teves ends, new sanction up for discussion

House Speaker Martin Romualdez previously warned Representative Arnie Teves that he may face another round of sanction should he fail to come home after the suspension order against him expires

MANILA, Philippines – The two-month suspension slapped by the House of Representatives against lawmaker Arnie Teves ended on Monday, May 22, but the chamber’s ethics panel will revisit his case on Tuesday, May 23.

The said committee is set to convene on Tuesday morning to discuss how the House would deal with his constant refusal to go back to the Philippines.

Teves has been in hiding abroad since February after his name was brought up in connection with the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

The House then issued him with a rare suspension order for showing “disorderly behavior” when he stayed overseas with an expired travel clearance and defied orders to return home and perform his congressional duties.

Suspension is the second highest form of penalty for erring House members under Section 143 of House rules. The most severe is expulsion, and the lightest is a reprimand.

Romualdez warned Teves earlier this month that failure to set foot in the Philippines after the expiry of his 60-day suspension may result in more sanctions against him.

“This is our recourse in order to preserve the dignity, integrity, and reputation of the House of Representatives,” he had said.

Teves’ suspension currently deprives him of his access to salary, office space and other House privileges.

Teves’ lawyer Ferdinand Topacio told CNN Philippines on Sunday, May 21, that his client would ask the ethics panel to allow him to attend Tuesday’s hearing via video conference. The chamber already denied a similar request back in March.

The embattled Teves is also facing numerous criminal complaints, some in connection with at least three killings in his province in 2019, and others in relation to illegal possession of firearms.

Teves has repeatedly maintained his innocence, and said the allegations against him were merely orchestrated by his rivals in politics and the e-sabong (online cockfighting) community. – Rappler.com