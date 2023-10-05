House vows more funding for Pag-asa Island infra after Romualdez visit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TRIP. House leaders led by Speaker Martin Romualdez visit Pag-asa Island on October 5, 2023, to inspect the development of government projects there.

The House of Representatives assures funding for the construction of storm shelters, ice cold storage facilities, and a solar power plant

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives will allocate funds to construct much-needed infrastructure in Pag-asa Island, which is the lone barangay and the administrative center of the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea.

Speaker Martin Romualdez guaranteed the assistance on Thursday, October 5 after he and other House leaders flew to the island earlier there to inspect ongoing government projects.

In a press release, the Speaker assured congressional funding for storm shelters for fishermen, ice and cold storage facilities, and a solar power plant, although it remains to be seen where exactly the budget for these projects would be sourced.

He said these infrastructure would “address unique challenges faced by Filipino soldiers and fishermen” in the West Philippine Sea.

“It’s clear that Pag-asa Island needs a development plan. The House of Representatives will take the lead in coming up with such plan,” he said.

Other House leaders with him were Majority Leader Mannix M. Dalipe, Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan, appropriations committee chairperson Zaldy Co.

While not explicitly stated in the press release, a visit by the country’s fourth highest leader to the island is also largely symbolic, as it comes amid rising tensions between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea.

Pag-asa Island lies about 480 kilometers west of Palawan province. It has a population of 400 people, and is used by Manila to assert its territorial claim in the vast waterway.

Experts believe the constant presence by Chinese coast guard personnel in waters off the island has complicated fishing activities by Filipinos there. – Rappler.com