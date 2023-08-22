Teves expulsion: House tells Comelec to hold special election in Negros Oriental

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MAN OF THE HOUR. Arnie Teves presides over a plenary session as deputy speaker in March 2021.

The Comelec says the special election in Negros Oriental might be held in the first quarter of 2024

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives approved a resolution urging the Commission on Elections to hold a special election after the chamber declared vacant the congressional seat that was left behind by now-expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District lawmaker Arnie Teves.

House Resolution No. 1212 – signed by Speaker Martin Romualdez, Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe, and Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan – passed the chamber on Tuesday, August 22, after a voice vote.

This is allowed under the law – Republic Act No. 6645 allows Comelec to hold a special election if the vacancy arises at least one year before the next regular election.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said earlier Tuesday that the elections might be held in the first quarter of 2024.

“It seems we won’t be able to hold the special election simultaneously with the barangay and SK elections. Before, yes, but now that it’s just several weeks before the election, no,” Garcia told CNN Philippines.

Why was Teves expelled?

The House, in a historic first, voted to unseat Teves on August 16 for disorderly behavior and violation of code of conduct.

What triggered the offenses were his continued absences in the House, his attempts to seek political asylum in Timor-Leste, and his indecent behavior on social media.

Teves has been in hiding since March, after he was implicated in the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

In August, the Anti-Terrorism Council declared him a terrorist partly because of his supposed involvement in the assassination, but Teves repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

He said he cannot come home due to grave threats to his life.

