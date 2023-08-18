How Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch) is gearing up for their 50th anniversary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch) and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

What does it mean for a thriving global religious organization to reach 50 years? For the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch), there are even more milestones to add to their already long list.

During their recently concluded press conference last August 10 at Dusit Thani Manila, PMCC (4th Watch) Deputy Executive Minister, Bishop Jonathan Ferriol shared how the organization has been preparing for their 50th grand International Convention and Golden Anniversary Celebration – plus what to expect from the grand festivities.

“When you make the [New Clark City Athletics Stadium] as your venue, that means there’s something really grand and spectacular about it,” Bishop Ferriol shared with the media, PMCC (4th) members, and other attendees of the press conference.

“I believe that the church deserves and we just want to project to the world that we are existing.”

According to Bishop Jonathan, more than 30,000 delegates representing over a thousand churches across six continents in over 80 countries are also expected to be present during the golden celebration to be held at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Tarlac City on August 27. The event is also open to the public.

With the theme of “Celebrating The Past, Fortifying the Present, and Expanding the Future,” the church also hopes to encapsulate their fifty years of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ to reach and inspire more people in the years to come.

“I think it’s right on point that as we move forward, we are not forgetting where we came from. We celebrate our past, our storied existence. At the present time we are strengthening our gains and we thank God for that. We also have this futuristic outlook that the church will continue to get better,” Bishop Ferriol shared.

Prior to the press conference, PMCC (4th Watch) has held numerous community events such as outreaches, social and humanitarian welfare efforts, and medical programs to uplift their mission.

They commenced their Grand Medical Mission to give back to underserved communities across the Philippines, starting off in Odiongan, Romblon. They also partnered with the Philippines Red Cross to hold simultaneous bloodletting events nationwide last July 8 which resulted in over 4,000 bags of blood collected.

At the end of the conference, Bishop Ferriol expressed his gratitude to all those who had trusted the church’s journey over the past five decades: “This 50 years of our anniversary isn’t just a celebration of a denomination. Beyond that we are celebrating faith, we are championing our faith.” – Rappler.com