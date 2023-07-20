How Phivolcs’ Dynaslope helps avert disasters in landslide-prone areas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There is a need to expand the landslide early warning system to more areas in the Philippines, but struggles with modernization and meager resources hinder project expansion

MANILA, Philippines – What started as an engineering student’s thesis in 2007 has now evolved into a project that serves 52 communities in the Philippines prone to landslides.

The project is called Dynaslope, an early warning system that installs sensors under the ground to detect movement of the soil and alert communities of impending deep-seated landslides. It involves local governments and residents’ participation in disaster mitigation.

Deep-seated landslides have a depth of at least 3 to 5 meters, according to Arturo Daag, Dynaslope project leader. These are considered catastrophic since the damage can cover large areas and affect many people.

One example is the landslide that buried the village of Guinsaugon in the town of Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte, in 2006. This was triggered by heavy rainfall and killed more than 1,000 locals.

An early warning system is important especially for vulnerable communities because it gives residents time to prepare before a disaster strikes.

How it works in communities

In 2008, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) funded the project.

Two years later, the first landslide sensor was installed in Little Kibungan, Brgy. Puguis, La Trinidad, Benguet, where Typhoon Pepeng caused a massive landslide.

In 2011, the first workshop that introduced the early warning system to locals was held in Sitio Longlong, Brgy. Puguis. This started the expansion of the project in other provinces such as Iloilo, Negros Oriental, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

Workshops are conducted before sensors and data logger system are installed in communities. These technologies monitor and detect soil movements that may be manifestations of an imminent landslide.

Data from the sensors and data logger system are transmitted every 30 minutes through a gateway and into the Phivolcs-Dynaslope office. A monitoring personnel analyzes the data and if the data exceeds the threshold set by Phivolcs, the alert level is raised. Residents are evacuated when it reaches the highest level, or Alert Level 3.

UNDERGROUND. Subsurface sensors as seen in a Phivolcs exhibit on Thursday, July 20. These sensors are installed on the bedrock to detect soil movements that might be manifestations of a deep-seated landslide.

On the other side of the equation are residents and local leaders. In landslide-prone areas, volunteers from households at-risk make up the landslide early warning committee.

They are taught to detect landslide features that manifest via ground movements, such as cracks, bulging, depression, disturbance in trees, and damaged structures.

Aside from identification of manifestations, residents are trained to ask the necessary questions: How deep are the cracks? Which direction are the trees leaning? Which parts of the damaged structure were the cracks seen?

Once these landslide features are detected, residents can take photos or videos to geotag and document the features’ coordinates and elevation. The committee also maintains the sensors and data logger system and regularly checks the tools twice per month.

This involvement within the local community empowers them, said Paranas, Samar Mayor Eunice Babalcon on Wednesday, July 19. It also makes the community feel safer.

“[K]unyari may mahabang panahon ng pag-ulan katulad noong nangyari last week. Sila na po ‘yung nagtatanong ano na ‘yung situation natin. Is there an alert level?” said Babalcon.

(If there is a long wet spell like what happened last week, they are the ones who ask about the situation already. Is there an alert level?)

Their awareness led to behavioral change and less resistance to the idea of evacuation.

“We conduct evacuation drills,” said Babalcon in a mix of Filipino and English. “Now, they know what they need to bring, what they need to leave behind, what they have to prepare. And they already know which evacuation sites to go to.”

But this behavioral change took around three years to instill since the adoption of the early warning system technology back in 2016. The project directly impacts 72 households living in the landslide-prone area in Paranas, said Babalcon.

The technology is also being improved. Now, under the Dynaslope project, a smartphone app has been developed where people can get a list of households at risk, download the latest hazard maps, monitor rainfall data, and check the current alert level.

APP. Locals in Paranas, Samar, now have access to a smartphone app that lets them see hazard maps, rainfall data, and alert levels.

A climate adaptation tool

Early warning systems like Dynaslope provide opportunities for communities to adapt to the climate crisis. These systems are widely considered as cheap and effective climate adaptation measures.

Climate adaptation refers to actions or programs that help communities and nations adjust to present and future climate impacts.

As the Philippines, among many vulnerable nations in the world, faces much stronger typhoons in the future, there is a more pressing need to develop and adopt climate adaptation measures.

With more frequent typhoons, landslide incidents will also increase, said Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol. In a way, the Dynaslope project can combat some of the impacts of climate change on communities, he said.

According to the United Nations, a successful early warning system “saves lives and jobs, land and infrastructures and supports long-term sustainability.”

In a disaster-stricken country such as the Philippines, the ideal situation is to expand Dynaslope to more areas. If a local government opts to adopt the program by themselves, it would cost them around P500,000, said Bacolcol.

Expansion is the aspiration of Phivolcs, but the usual hindrances persist: struggles with modernization, meager resources and personnel.

Currently, they are advocating for the passage of the Phivolcs Modernization Act which seeks more funds for the agency so that it can reach more communities.

“Hopefully, we expand the network…. with the pending Phivolcs Modernization bill in Congress, we can add more sites,” said Bacolcol in a mix of Filipino and English. – Rappler.com